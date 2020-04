I have a 1993 Ford Mustang notchback with a 347 and a V1 supercharger... 5spd Tremec TKO 600, complete suspension rear end etc. Ready for new engine, should i go dart 363 with a procharger or dart 427 with a supercharger.. Keeping it EFI. Money isnt an issue. I was just like some stangnet help between the two engines. Thank you. Hope everybody is healthy and safe during this pandemic.