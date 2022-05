Does any one know where this tick/knock is coming from I have a 96 gt 60k it had a slight tick before that would go away once it was warm but 2 days ago I was out for a drive and this tick turned in to this loud tapping/knocking that does not go away the motor has all forged internals I just checked rod bearing all were good and in spec and I had no metal In the oil and also I change the lash adjusters about 5 months ago