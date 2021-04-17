Help cooling issues urgent!

Just wrapped up a 351w swap. 205 11r heads, custom cam, the works. Car is ran off Holley terminator x timing at idle is between 8-10 degrees unlocked (adjusts timing for idle apparently it’s okay for it to vary slightly corrext me if I’m wrong.) literally everything in the bag is brand new minus a two year old sr performance radiator and pulleys. Fired up the car and this thing cannot maintain temp to save its life. Fans are derale dual 3600 cfm fans pulling plenty of air through the rad. I’ve tried a 180, 160, and no thermostat. No thermostat I was able to keep it at 220, the rest it would climb to 230 before I shut it down. Water pump is a Stewart stage 1 for a 95 mustang, belt Is routed correctly. Heater lines hooked up correctly, I have bled the system of air, tried filling coolant through thermostat neck, filled it through radiator, verified thermostats were opening. I am 100% positive head gaskets are on correctly and intake gaskets are aligned via arp intake studs with some rtv around the water jackets. As I run the car and watch the radiator with a thermostat installed I noticed there is very very little coolant flow both opened and closed. A very lazy swirl effect at best. Is it possible the pump is garbage and not circulating coolant at a fast enough rate? Possible radiator clog? I drained half the coolant and started the car and could see it circulating (still at a relatively slow rate). The pulleys are off a slightly modified 302 (edelbrock heads, e303 cam, edelbrock intake) and car never reallt got past half way on the gauge. Now that I have the Holley installed and can monitor expect temps it’s really concerning to see the new motor getting up to 230-240. I want to get it to hold at 180-190 in south Florida heat. Afr at idle is around 12.5, mapk is at 103 so there’s no vacuum leaks, fuel pressure is 43 psi. What do you guys think it is??? I know information is all over the place but I feel as if I covered all the bases of the cooling system minus the water pump. Help!!!