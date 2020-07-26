Fuel Help! - Fuel Line to Fuel Rail Question

Hi All,

I’m desperate for help! I’d like to install a braided fuel line from the steel quick connect point to the BBK High Flow Fuel Rail. Right now, it’s a leaky hose that came with the kit.

So, I’m looking for a female quick connect with an AN6 fitting on the other end. But, I can’t seem to find the fitting anywhere. I did find a 3/8” female quick connect, but that was too small for the male end that is on the car. So, I guess I’m looking for a 1/2” female quick connect with an AN end on it? Does that exist? LOL!

The picture below shows the short section I’m trying to make into a braided line. The part I’m struggling with is the quick connect portion and how to make that AN compatible.

The second picture shows the original quick connect fitting. I’m basically just trying to replace the barb with an AN male fitting.

Any help would be GREATLY appreciated!!
 

