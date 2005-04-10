Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"

jrichker
Updated 26-Oct-2019 to clarify creeping idle RPM increase as the car is being driven.
Many of you are familiar with the "Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs" checklist and the No Crank Checklist. They are very effective in finding and eliminating the problems by use of a systematic process that checks and eliminates possible causes. This idle problem checklist will use the same troubleshooting strategy and methodology.
By the term surging idle, I mean an idle that wanders up and down more than 50 RPM, or an idle that starts low and goes high and stays there.
Engine idles OK cold but not when warm.
Before the engine is warmed up, the engine control computer is running in open loop with predefined settings. It only uses a minimal set of sensor data. After it gets warmed up, it switches modes to closed loop and uses all the sensor data to mange the engine and idle. At that point if you have a bad sensor or sensors or faulty sensor wiring, the computer gets bad sensor data and can't manage the engine or idle properly.
The obvious first step is to dump the codes and see what the computer says is wrong…Codes may be present in the computer even if the Check Engine light isn’t on.
Find and fix the coded items and that will clear many problems
Decision tree: If you don't get any codes but an 11, this will help you figure out if you have a mechanical problem or sensor related problem.
Disconnect the IAC? Does the engine keep on spittering and sputtering or does it smooth out and settle down? You may have to press on the accelerator to keep it running, but what happens?
Still sputters: disconnect the MAF if the engine is equipped with one.
Still sputters: remove the SPOUT
Still sputters: you have now disabled most of the computer related possibilities. That means you probably have a mechanical problem like a vacuum leak, sticking valve or something broken inside the engine.
So far I have the common items that cause most problems:
1.) Dirty or defective IAB (or IAC) - clean or replace IAB. Some TB's are coated and are marked "Do not clean". If they have no markings, spray them down & use a toothbrush to do the tough places that refuse to come clean. Spray some more and wipe up the mess with a paper towel. The rest will go through the engine with no problems. The stalling when an engine is first cranked up or cold is a clue to a non-functional IAB. See the Recommended procedure for cleaning the IAC/IAB in the next post in this series.
Theory:
IAC, IAB or Idle Air Bypass. The IAB is an actuator similar to the Mustang door lock actuator. It moves a valve that opens or closes to allow air to bypass the throttle butterfly. This will speed up the idle as the valve opens and slow down the idle as it closes. It is spring loaded to the closed position. The closed position will make the engine idle at whatever speed the mechanical idle speed screw on the throttle linkage is set.
The IAB draws 12 volt power from the same red wire that powers the injectors. It is powered on anytime the ignition is in the run position. The computer provides a switched ground that completes the circuit and makes the valve open and speed up the idle. It switches the white/lt blue wire to ground many times a second to provide enough air to make the engine idle at a preset speed determined by the computer.
Troubleshooting:
Using a voltmeter, look for 12 volts on the red wire for the IAB, measure between the red wire and the engine block. No 12 volts and the engine runs, then you have bad wiring or bad connections. A safety pin to probe the connections from the back side of the connector will be helpful.
Next measure between the red and white/lt blue wires: you will get a reading less than 12 volts but more than .5 volts. This is because the computer switches this wire to ground many times a second, creating a voltage that varies in average value. If you had access to an oscilloscope, you would see a square waveform that varied in duty cycle. It would switch from 12 volts down to 1 volt or less and then back to 12 volts.
If you have a small 12 volt test lamp, probe the red & white/lt blue wires. With the engine idling, the lamp will glow at less than maximum brightness. Use the red wire to power the test lamp and ground the other test lamp lead on the engine block. You will see just how bright the lamp glows. If the lamp did not glow when you probed the red & white/lt blue wires, then there is an open connection (broken wire or bad connection) between the computer and the IAB.
If there is a short to ground in the white/lt blue wire, the voltage will not go above the 1 volt point. There may be a bare wire rubbing against metal or the IAB may have an internal short between the case and the wiring inside it. The resistance of an IAB would typically run between 10-14 ohms across the two connections and open or greater than 1 Meg ohm between the case and either one of the connectors.
The IAC depends on the computer to provide a ground to make the IAC work. Bad wiring, dirty connections or a failed IAC circuit inside the computer can keep the IAC from adjusting the idle like it should.
2.) Defective TPS - replace TPS. An idle that sticks high and won't come down unless you turn the key off & restart the engine is a sign of a bad TPS or dirty TPS electrical connections. The Idle will often start up at normal RPMs and then slowly increase in RPMs as you drive.
Disconnect and clean the TPS electrical connector using a jeweler's screwdriver to scrape the outside of the male pins and inside of the female pins. Use some WD40 to wash things down after you finish scraping. Check and clean the white 10 pin electrical connector pins (see item #6). Clean pins 1,2, & 5 since they are all TPS related.
3.) Vacuum leaks - locate & replace leaky gaskets & hoses. Spend $8 or so at the auto parts store for enough various sizes and lengths of vacuum hose to replace all the vacuum lines. The hard plastic lines get brittle over time and will crack and leak. See http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg and http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88Stang5.0Vacuum.gif for vacuum diagrams. The carbon canister plumbing is often damaged or missing, causing vacuum leaks. The big hose coming from the bottom of the upper manifold and going to the front of the engine is for the carbon canister.
4.) Bad O2 sensors or bad or missing O2 sensor ground - replace O2 sensors and check the ground wire. The ground comes out of the fuel injection wiring harness & is a orange wire with a ring terminal on it. The O2 sensor ground bolts to the back of the cylinder head, or one of the intake manifold bolts. An alternate ground spot is the engine to body ground behind the intake manifold. After 60 K miles of usage, the O2 sensors are generally on the downhill side of things and you should consider replacing them.
5.) Insufficient voltage at idle - reduce electrical load, replace or upgrade alternator. Use a good Digital Voltmeter (DVM) to measure the voltage. At 1000 RPM you should see 13.8 – 14.2 volts on a warm engine. Keep in mind that at 650-725 RPM, the output will be less, and may be below the 13.2 volts required to keep the battery charged. This is not good and can cause problems: underdrive pulleys may aggravate the situation.
6.) Dirty 10 pin wiring connectors or damaged wiring going to/from the 10 pin salt & pepper shaker wiring connectors.
Diagram courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds
10 pin connector location
See the graphic for the 10 pin connector circuit layout.
The injector power pin is the VPWR pin in the black 10 pin connector. [/b]
Clean the 10 pin connectors with electronic parts cleaner or non-inflammable brake parts cleaner (same stuff in a bigger can and cheaper too). See http://oldfuelinjection.com/?p=85 for more help.
7.) Dirty or defective MAF element: Clean or replace the MAF element. Disconnect the MAF and start the car. If the idle smooths out, then proceed from here. Keep in mind that this does not work on every car.
8.) MAF meter on CAI system that needs clocking or protection from engine compartment air turbulence. A cone type filter located inside the engine compartment is almost sure to have surge problems due to the hot, turbulent airflow around it.
Don't do this: it is a big NO NO.
Try cleaning the MAF element & then "clock" the MAF by rotating the entire MAF housing to see if changing its position helps.
9.) Clogged fuel filter, damaged fuel lines or dirty fuel pump sock. Poor fuel delivery will cause severe problems.
10.) Bad grounds in a computer controlled engine will make all sorts of strange problems.
11.) Dirty or defective ECT and ACT sensors. Look for codes 21, 24, 51, and 54 when you dump the codes. The ACT sensor will get coated with gunk over time and may need to be cleaned.
12.) Defective PCV. The PCV is almost impossible to see unless you have the engine out of the car, have the intake manifold off, or you are a snail & have an eyeball on a stalk.
13.) Mismatched aftermarket MAF (Pro-M, Mass Air Systems, C&L, etc) and injector size. The aftermarket MAF must have a matching flow rating for the injectors. If you have 24 lb in injectors, you need a 24 LB aftermarket MAF.
Ford OEM MAF's are matched to the computer and the injector size calibation is done in the computer's program. The Cobra computer is an example of this rule for Ford OEM MAF's. It uses a standard MAF and changes the internal tables to modify the fuel curve for 24 lb injectors.
Some aftermarket devices can modify a mismatch between MAF, computer and injector size, but they are not very common.
14.) VSS sensor defective or wiring damaged. The MAF and Speed Density cruse control equipped cars will have a vehicle speed sensor on the speedo cable pickup. The purpose of the VSS is to increase the idle speed as the car slows to a stop. If the sensor is defective, you can experience stalling as you slow to a stop.
15.) EGR leaking or partially open. An EGR that doesn’t seal or has vacuum applied when the engine is at idle can cause rough idle. Look for EGR code 34 in this case. Disconnect the EGR vacuum and cap the line and observe if the idle improves.
Carbon between EGR the pintle valve and seat can hold the valve off its seat. Remove the EGR valve and clean it with carbon remover. Prior to re-installing see if you can blow air through the flange side of the EGR by mouth. If it leaks, there is carbon stuck on the pintle valve seat, replace the EGR valve ($85-$95).
16.) Over advanced ignition timing can cause the engine to not idle and stall on cold starts. Check the timing with the SPOUT out and it should be in the range of 8-14 degrees BTC. Be sure to put the SPOUT back in when you finish.
17.) Engine seem to load up on fuel and may have black smoke at the tailpipe. Fuel pressure regulator failed. Remove the vacuum line from the regulator and inspect for fuel escaping while the pump is running. If fuel is coming out the vacuum port, the regulator has failed. Check the regulator vacuum line for fuel too. Disconnect it from the engine and blow air through it. If you find gas, the regulator has failed.
Here's the link to dump the computer codes with only a jumper wire or paper clip and the check engine light, or test light or voltmeter. I’ve used it for years, and it works great. You watch the flashing test lamp or Check Engine Light and count the flashes.
So far I have the common items that cause most problems:
1.) Dirty or defective IAB (or IAC) - clean or replace IAB. Some TB's are coated and are marked "Do not clean". If they have no markings, spray them down & use a toothbrush to do the tough places that refuse to come clean. Spray some more and wipe up the mess with a paper towel. The rest will go through the engine with no problems. The stalling when an engine is first cranked up or cold is a clue to a non-functional IAB. See the Recommended procedure for cleaning the IAC/IAB in the next post in this series.
Theory:
IAC, IAB or Idle Air Bypass. The IAB is an actuator similar to the Mustang door lock actuator. It moves a valve that opens or closes to allow air to bypass the throttle butterfly. This will speed up the idle as the valve opens and slow down the idle as it closes. It is spring loaded to the closed position. The closed position will make the engine idle at whatever speed the mechanical idle speed screw on the throttle linkage is set.
The IAB draws 12 volt power from the same red wire that powers the injectors. It is powered on anytime the ignition is in the run position. The computer provides a switched ground that completes the circuit and makes the valve open and speed up the idle. It switches the white/lt blue wire to ground many times a second to provide enough air to make the engine idle at a preset speed determined by the computer.
Troubleshooting:
Using a voltmeter, look for 12 volts on the red wire for the IAB, measure between the red wire and the engine block. No 12 volts and the engine runs, then you have bad wiring or bad connections. A safety pin to probe the connections from the back side of the connector will be helpful.
Next measure between the red and white/lt blue wires: you will get a reading less than 12 volts but more than .5 volts. This is because the computer switches this wire to ground many times a second, creating a voltage that varies in average value. If you had access to an oscilloscope, you would see a square waveform that varied in duty cycle. It would switch from 12 volts down to 1 volt or less and then back to 12 volts.
If you have a small 12 volt test lamp, probe the red & white/lt blue wires. With the engine idling, the lamp will glow at less than maximum brightness. Use the red wire to power the test lamp and ground the other test lamp lead on the engine block. You will see just how bright the lamp glows. If the lamp did not glow when you probed the red & white/lt blue wires, then there is an open connection (broken wire or bad connection) between the computer and the IAB.
If there is a short to ground in the white/lt blue wire, the voltage will not go above the 1 volt point. There may be a bare wire rubbing against metal or the IAB may have an internal short between the case and the wiring inside it. The resistance of an IAB would typically run between 10-14 ohms across the two connections and open or greater than 1 Meg ohm between the case and either one of the connectors.
The IAC depends on the computer to provide a ground to make the IAC work. Bad wiring, dirty connections or a failed IAC circuit inside the computer can keep the IAC from adjusting the idle like it should.
2.) Defective TPS - replace TPS. An idle that sticks high and won't come down unless you turn the key off & restart the engine is a sign of a bad TPS or dirty TPS electrical connections. The Idle will often start up at normal RPMs and then slowly increase in RPMs as you drive.
Disconnect and clean the TPS electrical connector using a jeweler's screwdriver to scrape the outside of the male pins and inside of the female pins. Use some WD40 to wash things down after you finish scraping. Check and clean the white 10 pin electrical connector pins (see item #6). Clean pins 1,2, & 5 since they are all TPS related.
3.) Vacuum leaks - locate & replace leaky gaskets & hoses. Spend $8 or so at the auto parts store for enough various sizes and lengths of vacuum hose to replace all the vacuum lines. The hard plastic lines get brittle over time and will crack and leak. See http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg and http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88Stang5.0Vacuum.gif for vacuum diagrams. The carbon canister plumbing is often damaged or missing, causing vacuum leaks. The big hose coming from the bottom of the upper manifold and going to the front of the engine is for the carbon canister.
To find vacuum leaks around bolted joints, use motor oil in a squirt can. When you find a leak, the oil will be sucked and the engine speed will change. The oil is messy, but works great and will not pose a flash fire hazard. Avoid using flammable fluids like carb cleaner or propane gas – flash fires are not pretty and are very hazardous to your health.
4.) Bad O2 sensors or bad or missing O2 sensor ground - replace O2 sensors and check the ground wire. The ground comes out of the fuel injection wiring harness & is a orange wire with a ring terminal on it. The O2 sensor ground bolts to the back of the cylinder head, or one of the intake manifold bolts. An alternate ground spot is the engine to body ground behind the intake manifold. After 60 K miles of usage, the O2 sensors are generally on the downhill side of things and you should consider replacing them.
Because the oxygen sensor generates its own voltage, never apply voltage and never measure resistance of the sensors. To measure voltage signals, use an analog voltmeter with high input impedance, at least 10 megohms. Remember, a digital voltmeter will average a changing voltage Here's a tip: the newer the sensor, the more the voltage changes, swinging from as low as 0.1 volt to as much as 0.9 volt. As an oxygen sensor ages, the voltage changes get smaller and slower - the voltage change lags behind the change in exhaust gas oxygen.
Measuring the O2 sensor voltage at the computer will give you a good idea of how well they are working. You'll have to pull the passenger side kick panel off to gain access to the computer connector. Remove the plastic wiring cover to get to the back side of the wiring. Use a safety pin or paper clip to probe the connections from the rear. The computer pins are 29 (LH O2 with a dark green/pink wire) and 43 (RH O2 with a dark blue/pink wire). Use the ground next to the computer to ground the voltmeter. You can expect to see the voltage switch from .2 volt to .6 volt on the average O2 sensor. More voltage swing is good, less voltage swing is bad.
Measuring the O2 sensor voltage at the computer will give you a good idea of how well they are working. You'll have to pull the passenger side kick panel off to gain access to the computer connector. Remove the plastic wiring cover to get to the back side of the wiring. Use a safety pin or paper clip to probe the connections from the rear. The computer pins are 29 (LH O2 with a dark green/pink wire) and 43 (RH O2 with a dark blue/pink wire). Use the ground next to the computer to ground the voltmeter. You can expect to see the voltage switch from .2 volt to .6 volt on the average O2 sensor. More voltage swing is good, less voltage swing is bad.
5.) Insufficient voltage at idle - reduce electrical load, replace or upgrade alternator. Use a good Digital Voltmeter (DVM) to measure the voltage. At 1000 RPM you should see 13.8 – 14.2 volts on a warm engine. Keep in mind that at 650-725 RPM, the output will be less, and may be below the 13.2 volts required to keep the battery charged. This is not good and can cause problems: underdrive pulleys may aggravate the situation.
6.) Dirty 10 pin wiring connectors or damaged wiring going to/from the 10 pin salt & pepper shaker wiring connectors.
Diagram courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds
10 pin connector location
See the graphic for the 10 pin connector circuit layout.
The injector power pin is the VPWR pin in the black 10 pin connector. [/b]
Clean the 10 pin connectors with electronic parts cleaner or non-inflammable brake parts cleaner (same stuff in a bigger can and cheaper too). See http://oldfuelinjection.com/?p=85 for more help.
7.) Dirty or defective MAF element: Clean or replace the MAF element. Disconnect the MAF and start the car. If the idle smooths out, then proceed from here. Keep in mind that this does not work on every car.
The MAF element is secured by 2 screws & has 1 wiring connector. To clean the element, remove it from the MAF housing and spray it down with electronic parts cleaner or non-inflammable brake parts cleaner (same stuff in a bigger can and cheaper too).
The MAF output varies with RPM which causes the airflow to increase or decease. The increase of air across the MAF sensor element causes it to cool, allowing more voltage to pass and telling the computer to increase the fuel flow. A decrease in airflow causes the MAF sensor element to get warmer, decreasing the voltage and reducing the fuel flow. Measure the MAF output at pins C & D on the MAF connector (dark blue/orange and tan/light blue) or at pins 50 & 9 on the computer. Be sure to measure the sensor output by measuring across the pins and not between the pins and ground.
At idle = approximately .6 volt
20 MPH = approximately 1.10 volt
40 MPH = approximately 1.70 volt
60 MPH = approximately 2.10 volt
Check the resistance of the MAF signal wiring. Pin D on the MAF and pin 50 on the computer (dark blue/orange wire) should be less than 2 ohms. Pin C on the MAF and pin 9 on the computer (tan/light blue wire) should be less than 2 ohms.
There should be a minimum of 10K ohms between either pin C or D on the MAF and ground.
See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host)
Ignition switch wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/IgnitionSwitchWiring.gif
Fuel pump, alternator, ignition & A/C wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/fuel-alt-links-ign-ac.gif
Computer, actuator & sensor wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88-91_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif
8.) MAF meter on CAI system that needs clocking or protection from engine compartment air turbulence. A cone type filter located inside the engine compartment is almost sure to have surge problems due to the hot, turbulent airflow around it.
Don't do this: it is a big NO NO.
Try cleaning the MAF element & then "clock" the MAF by rotating the entire MAF housing to see if changing its position helps.
9.) Clogged fuel filter, damaged fuel lines or dirty fuel pump sock. Poor fuel delivery will cause severe problems.
10.) Bad grounds in a computer controlled engine will make all sorts of strange problems.
Any car that has a 3G or high output current alternator needs a 4 gauge ground wire running from the block to the chassis ground where the battery pigtail ground connects. The 3G has a 130 amp capacity, so you wire the power side with 4 gauge wire. It stands to reason that the ground side handles just as much current, so it needs to be 4 gauge too.
The picture shows the common ground point for the battery , computer, & extra 3G alternator ground wire as described above in paragraph 2. A screwdriver points to the bolt that is the common ground point.
The battery common ground is a 10 gauge pigtail with the computer ground attached to it.
Picture courtesy timewarped1972
Correct negative battery ground cable.
A.) The computer has its own dedicated power ground that comes off the ground pigtail on the battery ground wire. Due to its proximity to the battery, it may become corroded by acid fumes from the battery.
In 86-90 model cars, it is a black cylinder about 2 1/2" long by 1" diameter with a black/lt green wire.
In 91-95 model cars it is a black cylinder about 2 1/2" long by 1" diameter with a black/white wire.
You'll find it up next to the starter solenoid where the wire goes into the wiring harness.
See http://assets.fluke.com/appnotes/automotive/beatbook.pdf for help for help troubleshooting voltage drops across connections and components. Be sure to have the maximum load on a circuit when testing voltage drops across connections. As current across a defective or weak connection, increases so does the voltage drop. A circuit or connection may check out good with no load or minimal load, but show up bad under maximum load conditions. .
Voltage drops should not exceed the following:
200 mV Wire or cable
300 mV Switch
100 mV Ground
0 mV to <50 mV Sensor Connections
0.0V bolt together connections
11.) Dirty or defective ECT and ACT sensors. Look for codes 21, 24, 51, and 54 when you dump the codes. The ACT sensor will get coated with gunk over time and may need to be cleaned.
ECT sensor = Engine Coolant Sensor. It is normally located in the heater feed tubing on the passenger side of the engine. Some cars without heater feed tubing may install this sensor directly into the lower intake manifold in place of the heater feed tubing. The computer uses this sensor to find out how hot the engine is and adjust ignition timing and air/fuel ratio.
ACT = Air Charge Temperature. It is normally located in #5 intake runner on the driver's side of the car. It has two wires that connect it to the wiring harness. The temp gauge sender is nearby, but only has one wire and it is a push on connector. The ACT provides information to the computer about what temperature the incoming air is and uses that information to adjust ignition timing and air/fuel ratio. Sometimes the ACT may be relocated to the intake filter airbox because the manifold isn't drilled for it.
ACT & ECT test data:
The ACT & ECT have the same thermistor, so the table values are the same
Pin 7 on the computer - ECT signal in. at 176 degrees F it should be .80 volts
Pin 25 on the computer - ACT signal in. at 50 degrees F it should be 3.5 volts. It is a good number if the ACT is mounted in the inlet airbox. If it is mounted in the lower intake manifold, the voltage readings will be lower because of the heat transfer. Here's the table :
Voltages are measured across the two connector pins of the sensor with the sensor connected. Some safety pins used to probe the connector from the rear will be helpful
50 degrees F = 3.52 v
68 degrees F = 3.02 v
86 degrees F = 2.62 v
104 degrees F = 2.16 v
122 degrees F = 1.72 v
140 degrees F = 1.35 v
158 degrees F = 1.04 v
176 degrees F = .80 v
194 degrees F = .61 v
212 degrees F = .47 v
230 degrees F = .36 v
248 degrees F = .28 v
Ohms measures at the computer with the computer disconnected, or at the sensor with the sensor disconnected.
50 degrees F = 58.75 K ohms
68 degrees F = 37.30 K ohms
86 degrees F = 27.27 K ohms
104 degrees F = 16.15 K ohms
122 degrees F = 10.97 K ohms
140 degrees F = 7.60 K ohms
158 degrees F = 5.37 K ohms
176 degrees F = 3.84 K ohms
194 degrees F = 2.80 K ohms
212 degrees F = 2.07 K ohms
230 degrees F = 1.55 K ohms
248 degrees F = 1.18 k ohms
12.) Defective PCV. The PCV is almost impossible to see unless you have the engine out of the car, have the intake manifold off, or you are a snail & have an eyeball on a stalk.
The PCV fits in a rubber grommet that plugs in the engine block at the rear end of the lower intake manifold. The rubber grommet is notorious for not fitting tight or sealing like it should. It connects to the upper manifold by a 3/8" vacuum hose coming from the rear of the upper intake manifold. The easiest way to find it is to follow the hose with your hand and pull it out of the rubber grommet. Check the screen below the PCV while you have it & the grommet out if you can get to it.
13.) Mismatched aftermarket MAF (Pro-M, Mass Air Systems, C&L, etc) and injector size. The aftermarket MAF must have a matching flow rating for the injectors. If you have 24 lb in injectors, you need a 24 LB aftermarket MAF.
Ford OEM MAF's are matched to the computer and the injector size calibation is done in the computer's program. The Cobra computer is an example of this rule for Ford OEM MAF's. It uses a standard MAF and changes the internal tables to modify the fuel curve for 24 lb injectors.
Some aftermarket devices can modify a mismatch between MAF, computer and injector size, but they are not very common.
14.) VSS sensor defective or wiring damaged. The MAF and Speed Density cruse control equipped cars will have a vehicle speed sensor on the speedo cable pickup. The purpose of the VSS is to increase the idle speed as the car slows to a stop. If the sensor is defective, you can experience stalling as you slow to a stop.
15.) EGR leaking or partially open. An EGR that doesn’t seal or has vacuum applied when the engine is at idle can cause rough idle. Look for EGR code 34 in this case. Disconnect the EGR vacuum and cap the line and observe if the idle improves.
Carbon between EGR the pintle valve and seat can hold the valve off its seat. Remove the EGR valve and clean it with carbon remover. Prior to re-installing see if you can blow air through the flange side of the EGR by mouth. If it leaks, there is carbon stuck on the pintle valve seat, replace the EGR valve ($85-$95).
16.) Over advanced ignition timing can cause the engine to not idle and stall on cold starts. Check the timing with the SPOUT out and it should be in the range of 8-14 degrees BTC. Be sure to put the SPOUT back in when you finish.
17.) Engine seem to load up on fuel and may have black smoke at the tailpipe. Fuel pressure regulator failed. Remove the vacuum line from the regulator and inspect for fuel escaping while the pump is running. If fuel is coming out the vacuum port, the regulator has failed. Check the regulator vacuum line for fuel too. Disconnect it from the engine and blow air through it. If you find gas, the regulator has failed.
