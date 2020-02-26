Help! No crank problem

Feb 26, 2020
Hello! I have a 1994 sn95 5.0, I replaced my starter with a remanufactured starter and it worked for about 3 starts but they seemed like they were struggling. I drove it, got home and when I got there I tried to turn the key to turn it back on and got no click from the starter and no crank, I tried jump starting, and another battery. Car runs fine when push started and all lights come on in the dash when key is in on position and so do the headlights. Could this just have been a junk starter ?
 

