HELP!!P0174CODE

9

99N/Afuturebeast

New Member
Sep 4, 2020
2
0
1
28
kentucky
1999 mustang gt has ported and polished pi heads and ce262 cams, shortys and H pipe. I just bought the car and it had a missfire, rough idle and p0174 code which i believe is system too lean bank two. Replaced plugs, tps, iac, and got rid of the missfire code however it still has a missfire below 2000 rpm and a rough idle stalling occasionally. I have checked all vaccum lines including the ones going into the fender well, replaced plugs, maf looks to be spotless so i didn't clean it. There is an exhaust leak on the driver side header to H pipe flange that i am going to have to get fixed but i don't believe that to be my troubles if so i would think it would show a code for bank 1.The cops that are on it now are brand new although idk the brand they're red which made me think msd but they zero identufication on them. Could it be an injector or a COP, also thinking of replacing all injector and cop connectors incase that's my trouble there are a few clips broken. Any help would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Fox GT Fog Light Lens help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
J Need help with qurterhorse and running Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
P 1996 Saleen Starting Issues Help Please SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
C Tech help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Nick81 SN95 Help*** 94 mustang gt 5.0l rebuild 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
B new to forum from iowa and dont know how to use it HELP The Welcome Wagon 3
N Help identifying 12 volt ignition wire 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
A Help with valve relief notches in pistons 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Help identifying a part 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
L Electrical Need Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
M Electrical Help identifying rogue wire Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A comp cam 2 upgrade help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B Need some help cars not right SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
J Weird tail light issues (dealer won’t help) 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
G troubleshooting help car is stumbling and lean 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
H Fuel Line Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
D Help finding 1991 Mustang 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
D Electrical Please Help - 2010 v6 want stat 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 0
T need help deciding on what cam i should get for my mexican block 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
A Engine 87 EFI 5.0 to my 83 four eye need help with wiring Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
K Help Supercharging 2004 3.9L V6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
R Need help finding reverse switch on transmission Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
P Help Please 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
H Just got a 2000 mustang gt with a seized engine HELP!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C Engine Performed cranks but no start checklist and no joy. Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
J Help with choosing suspension for a 65 with a 5.0 L conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
S CARWASH WASHOUT NEED HELP PLEASE 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
9 Engine 95 5.0 mustang engine problems and codes. please help! (MAF) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
Q Wire connector identification help 88 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
S Magnum 400 wheels on 78 king cobra * please help * 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
rayray33 Please Help Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
J No air from vents help please! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 7
A Used Foxbody Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
E Please help, return tube heater hose 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C Need help troubleshooting p1233 code. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
HeatShield Electrical TerminatorX Factory Gauges Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S 2003 Mach 1 failed emissions, high nox - help? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 18
P Hello all - V6 Vert 5 speed standard Owner - looking for guidance, input, advise + help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
7991LXnSHO VW OBD2 help needed. Other Auto Tech 0
M Help with 65 wiring 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Z PO128 Thermostat code help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L Brake lights/turn signals don’t work help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Not sure where to ask -HELP - Electrical Issues with 2005 mustang, was headlights and now wipers also random radio coming on without keys 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 3
D 97 cobra engine swap... HELP ... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Z brake light switch bushing help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
8 Engine Need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R California Registration Help! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
0 4.6 2v SOHC 2k rpm Idle, help reading engine data SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
I Interior and Upholstery Please help! '06 convertible problems 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
S 1993 Mustang 2.3 L Automatic A4LD Transmission - Help 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom