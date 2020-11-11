Heres the truth about a 351w swap!

A few months ago I posted on just about every mustang board I could find want info on a 351w swap in a 2000 mustang. All the replies I received were all negative saying it can’t be done or it’s to expensive I still can’t understand how random people know more about my financial situation than I do but oh well. Needless to say every reply I got was a lie. The 351w will go in the car with ease. Or at least a 2000 model with a V6. The only place your gonna have a problem is the driver side header hitting the steering shaft. But all in all I pulled the v6 out and put the 351w in the car in less than a day. With that being said I am not a newbie at messing with cars though all the other cars I have restored have been 65-73 models no computer stuff. Before I go further I will state I’m building a street/strip car so all I was looking to keep working were the head/tail lights and turn signals. So as far as if you want a fuel gauge working tach in your guage cluster I’m sure it can be done but I’m not the guy to ask about that. So here’s my set up a 427 stroker with a c4 transmission. What special parts does it take to do the swap 1 it literally took one part that was what I would consider a special part. And that part was the transmission crossmember. So here are all the things you need.

1 lowering 351w motor mounts from LMR for a 95 mustang. Price 55 bucks.

#2 bbk sn95 351w swap headers price 469.00

#3 stifflers crossmember got mine from summit racing. Price 154.00

#4 the biggest aluminum radiator you can find a stock 4.6 radiator would not cool my engine. I bought a radiator with electric fans off eBay.

Price 169.00

So anyone looking to do this swap it’s that simple under 1000 bucks provided you have a motor and trans ready to go.