I recently decided after 12 years that I was going to put my 87 Mustang LX, 5.0 convertable back on the road. I converted the 4 lug wheels to 5 lug, installed new disc brakes ll around, larger wheels, a full tune up, wheel bearings, new top and a lot of new interior parts.

She has 75,000 original miles on the first year of a fuel injected 5.0 engine.

She was running great, as acmatter of fact I was amazed that before Iveven tuned her up, after fresh gas and a new battery, she started right up.

After my initial 80bmile drive after my alteraions, I discovered I needed a new radiator. I installed tge radiator and took her fir a 40 mile drive. No issues. The next day I took her out again abd noticed right away she was more difficult getting her running. Then I noticed a lack of power and sputtering. This care does not have a mass air intake sensor. I did notice that the fuel pump was a lot less noisy than usual. I have known this car since it was brand new, it always had a noisy fuel pump.

I read that there could be an issue with the fuel pump/filter assembly in the gas tank.

Any help is appreciated, where do Ivstart?