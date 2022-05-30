Engine Hesitation, low power

Please help!
I have my dads 87 Mustang convertible that has been siting in my garage for several years.
It broke my heart seeing it day after day not running.
I finally had an opportunity to put some money into it. I did a five lug conversion, high performance shocks, plugs, wires, air filter.
The car has been running great.
suddenly today, its was sputtering when I tried to accelerate. I had noticed it was a little more difficult to start. Doing some research I found out it could be a few things, a MAF sensor which my car does not have it has a different system to measure the air flow or it could be something to do with the fuel pump/gas tank/ filtering system.
The car has always had a loud fuel pump. I have been familiar with the car since it was bought brand new. I have noticed the fuel pump is not as loud. Fuel pump issue?
I really appreciate your help.
Jack
 

You should be able to 'borrow' a fuel pressure gauge from Autozone or similar parts house, it would also be a good idea to change the fuel filter, its between the fuel tank and the axle housing under the car. Locate the fuel pump regulator passenger side at the rear of the upper intake, should have 32-34 psi with the vacuum line connected and the engine running, 42-44 disconnected. The schrader valve to connect the gauge is on the fuel line behind the alternator.
 
Mustang5L5

