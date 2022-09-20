Hi all. New here I have a 2001 Mustang Cobra. Idle issue and stalling

Went a bit overboard on the rebuild. Stage 3 cams,11to 1 compression ,2003 cyc heads, SCT MAF JTL cold air intake, 1inch spacer, BBK headers and more. Removed my BBK 65mm throttle body and it runes better. Had a remote tune done. Not to happy with it. It just stalls all the time after I bring the rpm up. Replaced the iAC, smoked for vacuum leaks passed. Not to happy with all I have spent over all. Any suggestions. Also I'm in central FL looking for a place to dyno tune my car. Most places I call say the car is to old.
 
