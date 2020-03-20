Hello all. I'm back again with more issues of course. A few weeks ago I was dumping codes and my cats started to walk towards the car so I went to blow the horn and instead of the horn blowing I heard a click and then nothing. Fast forward to a few days ago I finally got around to buying the 20A fuse for the horn and I put the new one in and hit the horn button and once again pop. So today i did some searching and found that some people fixed this issue by unplugging power to the cigarette lighter so I did just that. Now my fuse pops as soon as it touches the terminals. What should I check now? Also the other night my radio was working just fine. Its a kenwood bluetooth radio nothing special and its not connected to any subs just the door speakers and the speakers in the back. Then the next morning the radio just didn't turn on although it was working the night before. I checked the fuse on the fuse panel for the radio and its fine but still no radio. Any ideas? once again thanks for any help