hot starting when hot help 91 mustang

Hi everyone I have a 91 mustang hot start problem when running after 20 minutes the battery is new but it’s not a big one? I would like a bigger one like a ?group 65 battery with more cranking amps .



it’s been a very big headache for me any help or tips to try I would greatly appreciate it . The car has the battery relocated New 2 gauge wire to factory locations up front . then from the solenoid I did a 4 gauge wire to starter. With a new a 14gauge? Signal wire.



This what’s all New new on it ? Starter distributor coil plugs wires

Map sensor

headers that are warped. Long tube

Tin diy heat Shield. Heat warped the starter wires too

I added 2 ground wires in the back

New alternator 3G set up

Tps sensor set

Timing at 10





I did the volunteer drop down test and got a

With coil off got 9.63 volts off the battery



But it seems like it starts gd cold no problem so its ? My wires to the back of car 2 gauge then to 4 gauge to the starter and alternator?

It’s something electrical?



But I’m at not sure what test to do ? Next or what video to watch for more help ? Was even thinking? A relay ?

Please help me or give ideas and information on what I should do .thanks guys and girls..