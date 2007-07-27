How do you turn on fog lights

Joe Fan said:
I assumed that clicking the lights on high beam, that the fog lights would come on but they don't. I can't find my owners manual, so how do you turn these on?
This is what these forums are for, fellow stang bangers helping each other out. :nice: Now enjoy that car these S197's are a blast to beat on! :D
 
By law the fog lights can't be on at the same time as the high beams....they will only work with th low beams on. I know you can buy a module to keep them on with the high beams but I am not sure where. It is kind of annoying to always have people flas their lights at me when I am driving with my low beams on cause they think that they are my high beams....that is until I turn the high beams on.....lol......I heard that betweent the years of the s197's the fog lights were actuated in different ways. Mine you just pull the headlight switch out and keep on the low beams.......Good luck and happy driving
 
Once you get the fogs on be prepared to get flashed by every other moron on the road who think you have your high beems on. :nono:
 
claytucc3 said:
Mine is a nightly ocurance......do you get out much?....lol....just kidding.....mineis annoying....I keep my brights on until the other car actually sees me turning them off now.
I have no job, I have no gas, and I'm poor. I live in a closet... Maybe that's why I don't get flashed...... :lol: jk. Seriously though, I've never had one person flash me... and I'm always ready with my hand on the bright lights. haha I just wanna do it once. :(
 
claytucc3 said:
HaHa.....I have two jobs and no life so I can relate....lol.....maybe the people out here in Los Angeles are quicker to flash...lol.....plus don't most people in kansas drive big trucks that our lights just shine into the uner carraige....lol
:lol: Yep, there's a lot of big trucks, but I don't live TOO far out in the country. About 25 minutes from the city. :)
 
The worst part about the flash treatment is that I always have to wonder if they are flashing me because of the fog lights or I am heading into a speed trap! Not that I would ever speed. :D
 
