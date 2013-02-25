How To: Repair Your Leaky Coolant Hardline. ***PICS***

Tools Needed.
A vice.
Hammer or mallet.
Tapered spindle (or something similar).
Pick.
Supplies needed.
2- O Rings
(size 1/2 ID - 5/8 OD - 1/16 W. Can be found here www.theoringstore.com/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=367_23_22&products_id=1111 )
Silicone Grease.
A Scotch Brite pad.
First a before pic of the problem.
These tend to leak when removed for an intake manifold swap or even looking at it wrong.
Over time, the heat destroys the 2 o rings under the rotating fitting.
Lets get started, I'll be showing the steps with the hardline already removed from the car.
1-Coolant Hardline.
2-To remove the fitting, the flare will need to be knocked down to slip the fitting over and off.
3-place the flared portion into the vice. Gently tighten the vice to collapse the flare, do this all the way around the flare.
This will collapse the flare just enough to slip the fitting over.
DO NOT use too much pressure, the hardline will crack.
4-you can now slip the fitting over and off.
5- with you pick, remove the old o rings (if present) and clean the hardline and fitting with the Scotch Brite pad.
6-set up in vice.
7-lube up o rings and slip onto hardline.
8-lube up a little more, and slip fitting over.
9-with the tapered spindle (or similar) gently reflare the hardline.
You want just enough to flare out the end.
Be careful, the hardline can easily crack, I cracked an explorer line I practiced on earlier.
And there you go!
Heres a picture of a line I repaired previously.
No leaks and has over 500 miles on it.
