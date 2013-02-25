How To: Repair Your Leaky Coolant Hardline. ***PICS***

94GTCoupe

94GTCoupe

10 Year Member
May 7, 2006
1,411
86
79
CA
Tools Needed.

A vice.
Hammer or mallet.
Tapered spindle (or something similar).
Pick.

Supplies needed.

2- O Rings
(size 1/2 ID - 5/8 OD - 1/16 W. Can be found here www.theoringstore.com/index.php?main_page=product_info&cPath=367_23_22&products_id=1111 )

Silicone Grease.
A Scotch Brite pad.

First a before pic of the problem.
These tend to leak when removed for an intake manifold swap or even looking at it wrong.
Over time, the heat destroys the 2 o rings under the rotating fitting.
20130120_132848-1.jpg


Lets get started, I'll be showing the steps with the hardline already removed from the car.

1-Coolant Hardline.
20130205_185940.jpg


2-To remove the fitting, the flare will need to be knocked down to slip the fitting over and off.
20130205_190028.jpg


3-place the flared portion into the vice. Gently tighten the vice to collapse the flare, do this all the way around the flare.
This will collapse the flare just enough to slip the fitting over.
DO NOT use too much pressure, the hardline will crack.
20130205_190144.jpg


4-you can now slip the fitting over and off.
20130205_190101.jpg

20130205_190542.jpg

20130205_190604.jpg


5- with you pick, remove the old o rings (if present) and clean the hardline and fitting with the Scotch Brite pad.

20130205_190619.jpg

20130205_191826.jpg


6-set up in vice.
20130205_192121.jpg


7-lube up o rings and slip onto hardline.
20130205_192218.jpg


8-lube up a little more, and slip fitting over.
20130205_192247.jpg


9-with the tapered spindle (or similar) gently reflare the hardline.
You want just enough to flare out the end.
Be careful, the hardline can easily crack, I cracked an explorer line I practiced on earlier.
20130205_192851.jpg


And there you go!
Heres a picture of a line I repaired previously.
No leaks and has over 500 miles on it.
20130120_145541.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 94tang, lizzard, jrichker and 2 others

  • Sponsors(?)


ratio411

ratio411

Founding Member
Apr 21, 2002
3,870
73
109
Pensacola FL
Eric90GT said:
...something to reflare the end.
Click to expand...
I used a larger punch, don't know the technical name, but it got fatter gradually towards the top, and was fat enough at the tip that it didn't bottom out in the tube. I hammered it in, expanding the end just enough to hold the fitting. I had the fitting pushed all the way up as high as it would go, so it didn't inhibit the expansion. That's about the best I can offer for advice.

I think the best advice for taking the fitting off initially is to only reduce the flare just enough to force the fitting off. Too much and I think you are asking for problems.
 
95BlackTan50

95BlackTan50

Member
Oct 28, 2004
116
0
16
Thanks to davis3. Other than the normal pain in the ass things that get in the way, these instructions were awesome.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M I need help sourcing/repairing a fender 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
Mustang5L5 Reference 1981-1988 Mustang T-top repair and maintenance. manual Resource Discussion Forum 0
BackInBlack 18 GT Fender and Bumper Repair 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
J Body Work in OC Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 0
C Need a pdf of the 1998 Gt factory service manual SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
E 1965 Seat Recliner Repair 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
B Paint and Body '86 Four Eye Headlight Fiberglass Assembly - Repair or Replace? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
B Rusty boi 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C rusty floor/undercarriage repair advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Greyfur Odometer gear repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
R Windshield Flange Repair 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
C Repair some rust 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Calgary351GT Paint and Body 90' GT Front Bumper Cover Repair Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J Interior plastic repair 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Habu135 For Sale Ashtray Door Repair Kit Interior Exterior Parts 0
R Progress Thread Windshield flange Repair 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
P Exhaust weld failed, is car still safe to drive until I get it repaired? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 16
R Ccrm board repair SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
S Advice on Dashboard repair (holes and cracks) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
P Floorboard repair 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Noobz347 How to Repair an iphone 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
Infoxicated5.0 What’s your most painful Fox repair? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 44
K Engine My 2019 Mustang GT sounds different after repairs 2015+ Specific Tech 0
revhead347 Has anyone ever sent in an instrument cluster for repair? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B Head gasket repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
ragtop88 Interior and Upholstery Heater / AC Vent Louvre Repair Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
T Hi everyone, I joined Stangnet because I have a 1996 Mustang with multiple problems that I would like to repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Alldegree Fox Fox Body Frame Rust-- Scrap or Save? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 203
A Took 94 Mustang GT 5.0 to ford dealer for repair. Odometer was working prior but not after 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 14
GTLucy Electrical 98 GT Instrument Cluster - Repair or replace? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
1 Need advice/thoughts on 68 coupe roof repair 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
P Classic Mustang repair shop Northern Virginia 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Electrical 88 factory Gauge cluster repair Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
T Interior and Upholstery Interior plastic parts repair and reinforcement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
JosTee Introducing myself and seeking tips how to repair my 1979 Foxbody chrome strips 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
R Electrical 93 Premium Sound CD Player Repair Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
L 88 Convertible - Suggestions on how to repair the seatbelt opening on rear trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Blown88GT Mechanicals updated or repaired, new Datalog Digital Self-tuning Forum 48
R Can you replace metal fuel line with rubber hose under by the gas tank? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Body flex during floor repairs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
I Progress Thread Reoccuring after repairs misfire codes and loss of power 2002 3.8L V6 convertible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Z Paint and Body Cost of rust around windows? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
J 2010 GT Need advice re: PCM i.e. buy new car or try to repair 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
Mustang5L5 Mustang Wheel Repair & Restoration 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 46
B Fox 87 GT rust repair 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
lawd..hammercy S197 05 GT Radiator Fan Fuse Block Repair 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
7 Recommendations for Indianapolis restoration & repair shops 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M 1998 Cobra Clutch Repair Suggestions SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
acpowell Leather Seat Repair Southeastern Michigan 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
P instrument gauge cluster pigtail repair Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom