Howdy Y'all, Mustang newbie from Jacksonville, NC here

T

tatertotscott

New Member
Oct 6, 2021
1
0
0
36
Jacksonville, NC
I now own my 2nd Mustang, first one was short lived due to extenuating circumstances...

1989 5.0 LX Convertible
On3 70mm Turbo kit
B303 cam
Subframe connectors welded in
Aftermarket sway bars (thick as hell)
Basically stock otherwise...

Looking to re-tune, possibly swap to FiTech/Sniper and ditch the vacuum nightmare that is the EFI setup...previous owner was not exactly good at the underhood maintenance...
 

