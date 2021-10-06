Howdy Y'all, Mustang newbie from Jacksonville, NC here

I now own my 2nd Mustang, first one was short lived due to extenuating circumstances...



1989 5.0 LX Convertible

On3 70mm Turbo kit

B303 cam

Subframe connectors welded in

Aftermarket sway bars (thick as hell)

Basically stock otherwise...



Looking to re-tune, possibly swap to FiTech/Sniper and ditch the vacuum nightmare that is the EFI setup...previous owner was not exactly good at the underhood maintenance...