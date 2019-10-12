hydraulic clucth

No, but I'll take some pics and post them up. I did find a internet article that some guy did his almost how I did, but I didn't have the money he did, lol His setup cost about $200 and used sand rail stuff. Here's some basics about mine:
- Both the slave cylinder and the master cylinder need to be matched in size, that way you get a 1 to 1 ratio. I chose the 2006 Fusion master cylinder (3/4" bore) due to it's outlet location (straight down) to make routing a hose easier. Lots of them come out the passenger side and interfere with the brake master cylinder.
- I searched parts descriptions online and found a Toyota slave cylinder with the same size bore and as close to a 1" stroke as possible.
- The master cylinder is mounted right where the original clutch rod exits the firewall. I purchased a hiem joint and and fabbed a rod to connect the master to the pedal. I fabbed a simple bracket to mount the slave to the bell housing, making sure to use a steel backing plate inside the aluminum bellhousing.
- Rather than drill the clutch release arm, I bolted a block to the arm and used another hiem joint for smoother action.
- That's really it. I used drill rod for both rods and it hasn't bent or failed, since it threads nicely and is harder than mild steel.
I'll take some pics tonite after work and post them in the next day or so.