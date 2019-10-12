hydraulic clucth

Hi new to the site. Changed my 67 stang to a 5 speed from auto. Very unhappy with the MDL cable kit, to hard to push. Has anyone used the MDL hydraulic clutch kit? I really need to find a better system.
 

For $624.99 I hope that MDL kit works wonderfully. I have about $70 in my homemade system and it works perfectly. I used an '06 Fushion master cylinder ($24.99), a Toyota pickup slave cylinder ($30) and had a line made for $25 at the local Motion and Flow hydraulic shop. I made the brackets myself (free) and it's lived nicely for that past 12 years without leaking or failing. Your money, but there's easier ways than throwing loads of money at a problem, hoping it works better than the last parts you bought from the exact same vendor.
 
I would love to see some pictures of your setup. Is there a thread?
 
I have the cable kit in a 65 stang and it is light feeling and been rock solid reliable for 12 yrs

Makes me wonder if something else is going on like the aluminum throw out bearing retainer galling in which case the hydraulic set up won't help.
 
No, but I'll take some pics and post them up. I did find a internet article that some guy did his almost how I did, but I didn't have the money he did, lol His setup cost about $200 and used sand rail stuff. Here's some basics about mine:
  • Both the slave cylinder and the master cylinder need to be matched in size, that way you get a 1 to 1 ratio. I chose the 2006 Fusion master cylinder (3/4" bore) due to it's outlet location (straight down) to make routing a hose easier. Lots of them come out the passenger side and interfere with the brake master cylinder.
  • I searched parts descriptions online and found a Toyota slave cylinder with the same size bore and as close to a 1" stroke as possible.
  • The master cylinder is mounted right where the original clutch rod exits the firewall. I purchased a hiem joint and and fabbed a rod to connect the master to the pedal. I fabbed a simple bracket to mount the slave to the bell housing, making sure to use a steel backing plate inside the aluminum bellhousing.
  • Rather than drill the clutch release arm, I bolted a block to the arm and used another hiem joint for smoother action.
  • That's really it. I used drill rod for both rods and it hasn't bent or failed, since it threads nicely and is harder than mild steel.
I'll take some pics tonite after work and post them in the next day or so.
 
I know this is an old thread but were pictures ever posted?
 
