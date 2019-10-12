hydraulic clucth

For $624.99 I hope that MDL kit works wonderfully. I have about $70 in my homemade system and it works perfectly. I used an '06 Fushion master cylinder ($24.99), a Toyota pickup slave cylinder ($30) and had a line made for $25 at the local Motion and Flow hydraulic shop. I made the brackets myself (free) and it's lived nicely for that past 12 years without leaking or failing. Your money, but there's easier ways than throwing loads of money at a problem, hoping it works better than the last parts you bought from the exact same vendor.