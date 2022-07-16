Hydroboost nightmare!!

Hi friends, I’m new here, so bare with me. I have just completed building a pro touring 69 cougar with 4.6 DOHC out of a 98 LSC mark 8..

I put a hydroboost from an 01 mustang GT in as space is very limited. My issue is, when I apply the brakes, I get a woosh sound, and under light application of brakes, I also get a pulsation in the brake peddle?? When the car is slowing, I can feel the transmission down shifting. Once the car has come to a complete stop, I feel the peddle jump up and down, ah have the whoosh sound continue, but If I lift my foot to the point the brake peddle is barely applied, sound goes away.

So, I have spent hours bleeding the system, (3 times now). I replaced power steering pump, cause had original LSC pump on motor, and figured I may need to replace with pump from hydroboost car, so replaced with rebuilt pump from 98 cobra. Everything else is new, rack, reservoirs, Lines, everything is dry, no leaks. Hydroboost is only thing not rebuilt or new. Do I need to rebuild, replace, or is it some other cause

So I’m hoping someone here can help me out with this pulsing whooshing sound?? I’m lost, out of ideas and don’t know where to turn next.

Some pics included

Thanks,