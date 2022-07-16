Hydroboost nightmare!!

K

Kool Kat

New Member
Jul 16, 2022
1
0
0
54
Brampton Canada
Hi friends, I’m new here, so bare with me. I have just completed building a pro touring 69 cougar with 4.6 DOHC out of a 98 LSC mark 8..
I put a hydroboost from an 01 mustang GT in as space is very limited. My issue is, when I apply the brakes, I get a woosh sound, and under light application of brakes, I also get a pulsation in the brake peddle?? When the car is slowing, I can feel the transmission down shifting. Once the car has come to a complete stop, I feel the peddle jump up and down, ah have the whoosh sound continue, but If I lift my foot to the point the brake peddle is barely applied, sound goes away.
So, I have spent hours bleeding the system, (3 times now). I replaced power steering pump, cause had original LSC pump on motor, and figured I may need to replace with pump from hydroboost car, so replaced with rebuilt pump from 98 cobra. Everything else is new, rack, reservoirs, Lines, everything is dry, no leaks. Hydroboost is only thing not rebuilt or new. Do I need to rebuild, replace, or is it some other cause
So I’m hoping someone here can help me out with this pulsing whooshing sound?? I’m lost, out of ideas and don’t know where to turn next.
Some pics included
Thanks,
 

Attachments

  • 98428BF3-8572-4BE6-9A1B-61EC5D752317.jpeg
    98428BF3-8572-4BE6-9A1B-61EC5D752317.jpeg
    560.2 KB · Views: 1
  • 1BD972F9-692A-4B0F-AA7D-CD384A2A3847.jpeg
    1BD972F9-692A-4B0F-AA7D-CD384A2A3847.jpeg
    450.3 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Power Steering Hydroboost problem
Replies
1
Views
655
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
813
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
Z
P0118 code - somebody please tell me what the deal is
Replies
2
Views
168
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
wmburns
wmburns
A
1995 5.0 Issues
Replies
26
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
T
2002 GT Engine Sputtering Under Load ONLY, Vacuum advance problems?
Replies
1
Views
115
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom