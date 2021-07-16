Oh man, I am normally good at this stuff but sometimes I make a mistake..



I was working on the 91 and decided to do the 3G alternator swap while I was at it since I have the parts on hand. I cut the green and yellow wires and they dropped and hit the alternator body. I forgot to disconnect the battery.... Yes I know.





The started solenoid made a funky noise and there was a little bit of smoke. I disconnected it at that point and got everything done. It starts right up and runs well BUT the volt gauge is not working now or at least showing low near the bottom and it should be at the top. I checked voltage at idle and it's only charging 12.10 volts.





I cut the 2 black wires and tied them together and crimped a ring terminal and soldered and put that on the post on back of alternator.

I also ran a 4ga wire from that little post over to the large left lug of solenoid and installed a 175 amp fuse. The car starts and runs but the gauge is only showing 12 volts still.





I got a new alternator today to make sure and it's putting out the same voltage.





Help please.