Electrical I need help with 3G alternator upgrade problem

P

project_88LX

Founding Member
Nov 1, 2000
147
0
16
44
Austin, Texas
Visit site
Oh man, I am normally good at this stuff but sometimes I make a mistake..

I was working on the 91 and decided to do the 3G alternator swap while I was at it since I have the parts on hand. I cut the green and yellow wires and they dropped and hit the alternator body. I forgot to disconnect the battery.... Yes I know.


The started solenoid made a funky noise and there was a little bit of smoke. I disconnected it at that point and got everything done. It starts right up and runs well BUT the volt gauge is not working now or at least showing low near the bottom and it should be at the top. I checked voltage at idle and it's only charging 12.10 volts.


I cut the 2 black wires and tied them together and crimped a ring terminal and soldered and put that on the post on back of alternator.
I also ran a 4ga wire from that little post over to the large left lug of solenoid and installed a 175 amp fuse. The car starts and runs but the gauge is only showing 12 volts still.


I got a new alternator today to make sure and it's putting out the same voltage.


Help please.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

evintho
Electrical 2G to 3G alt swap. Questions on reg plug wiring.
Replies
1
Views
196
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
8
Engine 3G alternator issues
Replies
32
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Busa1300
Electrical Need help with alternator yellow wire
Replies
10
Views
715
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Busa1300
Busa1300
L
Electrical Need Help
Replies
15
Views
717
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
S
Electrical Alternator not charging
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
SHOme
S
Top Bottom