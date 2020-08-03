Drivetrain I Need Some Flywheel help/knowledge please

Alykai

Jun 10, 2019
So I'm trying to get my engine and tranny back in my car. I got the flywheel bolted down, and started installing the clutch and pressure plate. The pressure plate does not match up to any of the dowl pins in the flywheel, close but no match. I thought maybe I got the wrong clutch, but the clutch kit was correct. The only other thing I can think of, is if it is the wrong flywheel for my car. I got the car as a roller, but with the engine and tranny and a crap ton of foxbody parts. I assumed the flywheel I had was the right one, so I decided to have it resurfaced and use it. Now, here's my question(s). When I measure the flywheel from top tooth to bottom, it measures 14" in diameter. Everywhere I have looked for flywheels for this car, they say the flywheel is 10" in diameter. Can anyone tell me if I am right or wrong with this assumption please? For the record, its a factory 302, with the factory T5 tranny, all stock.

Thanks,
 

Mustang5L5

Photos of the flywheel? Any identifying markings,

10” refers to the diameter of the contact surface for the clutch disk. Should actually be around 10.5” or so. Actual flywheel should be 12-14” ish
 
