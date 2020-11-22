I never expected to be $85,000 short.

Chasing69
New Member
-
- Nov 22, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 62
Just joined here to get some input.
So, I was out looking for a truck back in Feb.
Saw a 2006 GT and now I don't have a truck.
Decades ago I had a '72 Mustang that had a sad ending.
Really quite surprised at all the resources and vendors available for 197s.
Since then I found out I am about $85,000 short in funds to get a '69.
Was wondering if anybody has tried to get that '69 look with the side scoops.
I am not talking about the quarter window stick ons.
Actually cutting the body to fit like the '69.
Or is there stick ons made to accomplish this look.
