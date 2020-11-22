I never expected to be $85,000 short.

Just joined here to get some input.

So, I was out looking for a truck back in Feb.
Saw a 2006 GT and now I don't have a truck.
Decades ago I had a '72 Mustang that had a sad ending.

Really quite surprised at all the resources and vendors available for 197s.

Since then I found out I am about $85,000 short in funds to get a '69.:oops:

Was wondering if anybody has tried to get that '69 look with the side scoops.

I am not talking about the quarter window stick ons.

Actually cutting the body to fit like the '69.

Or is there stick ons made to accomplish this look.


1969-ford-mustang-mach-1-side-scoop-jill-reger.jpg
 

Hiya.


No. There is no "stick-on" vent that's going to like anything other than the northbound end of a southbound moose.

In other news: There are [lots] of 68/69 examples out there in the 30-45k range that are [nice]. :nice:
 
