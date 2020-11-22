I never expected to be $85,000 short.

Just joined here to get some input.So, I was out looking for a truck back in Feb.Saw a 2006 GT and now I don't have a truck.Decades ago I had a '72 Mustang that had a sad ending.Really quite surprised at all the resources and vendors available for 197s.Since then I found out I am about $85,000 short in funds to get a '69.Was wondering if anybody has tried to get that '69 look with the side scoops.I am not talking about the quarter window stick ons.Actually cutting the body to fit like the '69.Or is there stick ons made to accomplish this look.