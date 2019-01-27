I prolly welded my 8.8 dif

paddyrk
It’s a little late here, and I may be thinking of this completely wrong, BUT, if I were to weld my differential gears, this making the rear axle a locker for the drag strip or drifting, would I be able to swap that set of gears out for another unwelded set?
I may be missing how a dif is actually welded, but I am considering changing my rearend gears, and was thinking, why not have some fun and weld the old ones, then take them out for the new ones?
Does welding your dif actually weld the gears AND the axle together? Or is it just the gears (2.73,3.73,4.10 etc.) that get welded? This is a street strip car, so a welded dif would be nice for the strip built a nightmare in a parking lot.
Any thoughts are appreciated, thanks.
