I prolly welded my 8.8 dif

You do not weld spider gears on a street driven car unless you like the ditch. A locked rear end will increase the likelyhood of a spin out or your loss of control in wet circumstances. As to how hard it is on parts, it's murder. If the welds are strong, axles become weak links. if your welds break, ( because the spider gears don't like getting jammed together) then the broken metal is now floating chunks waiting to get picked up and get jammed between the ring and pinion, effectively trashing the gears and causing a potential lockup of the drivetrain.



To answer your question, yes, you can swap gears off of the diff after you have welded the thing.you are not welding the ring and pinion, you're welding the four spider gears together inside the diff.



There are cheap alternatives to a welded diff, ( mini spool) but the danger while driving and potential for parts breakage is still there.



This would be a plan best left in the " I decided not to" category.