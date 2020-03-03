I want to go faster

Ericwest626

Mar 3, 2020
Hi I have a 89 lx 5.0 hatch.. all stock from my understanding want to go fast on the cheap.. I live in chandler Arizona and am new to this forum stuff.. thinking of doing hci with a 150-200 shot but my cars an automatic will it hold up at least a little while? Car has 113,000 miles.. which hci do you recommend on the cheap!? Is the GT 40 setup good for 11s on a nitrous system? So many questions help ! Lol
 

