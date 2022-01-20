Engine IAC adjust spacer plate factory settings

E

emba129

New Member
Jun 10, 2012
2
0
1
57
Hi all. I had idle issues on my 93 Cobra. I found it to be associated with the IAC adjustment plate. Bad gaskets I believe. Idles pretty good without it installed.

I removed it, gave it a thorough cleaning. Bought new gaskets and now I need to put it back to factory settings. The installation instructions from Ford say that it comes from Ford preset at maximum airflow for engine applications of 5.0L displacement or smaller.

The plate required a good cleaning. I removed the two set screws fully and cleaned everything thoroughly. I see that both set screws had blue Loctite indicating to me that they were factory set.

I’m going to reinstall it. Does anyone know what the initial settings are for the 2 set screws for a factory 5.0? I want to get back to baseline so I can tweak to get the best idle with the plate. The car has a mild aftermarket cam so I want to reinstall to get the optimal idle

Thanks all
745C3FC2-0ED2-4A75-B5CD-15ECCD994A33.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rick88
Engine Installed BBK 70mm Throttle body and intake. Need Help!
Replies
12
Views
862
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
M
New Holley carb won't idle down...
Replies
24
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
A
1991 5.0 - fires up every time, idles perfectly, but once it’s warm it won’t idle for more than 15 seconds
Replies
47
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
New to Megasquirt on '90 5.0, having setup issues
Replies
5
Views
523
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Jaybal80
J
H
Engine 85 no-start after carb rebuild
Replies
4
Views
249
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom