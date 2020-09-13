Ignition power suddenly went dead

I have a 2005 GT manual transmission. I was driving after heavy rain when the car suddenly stopped dead. I'm getting no power to the ignition system. The only dash light is the flashing key. The battery still has power but has been running low due to a bad alternator (I think). I've gotten a 'Check charging system' message for the past week.

I've checked the BCM, it is dry and seems fully functional-no leak damage. I don't know if I have a ground short, or if I need a new ignition system...



Clues

When I put the key in the ignition it gives no sign of power, no beeps no lights no cranking.

'Check charging system' message two weeks before sudden death of electric power

Heavy rain right before sudden death

I recently fixed the non working gauges (RPM and temp) it worked fine for two days before sudden death

Headlights turn on fine and work

Electric seat works

Cabin lights turn on

Radio lights don't work but radio sounds like it's trying to load a CD