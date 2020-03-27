Ignition table guidance

I am currently tuning my car using EFIsource Microsquirt. I got it running and idling very smooth. I am just looking for some guidance on ignition table. It is the base map from efi source and the only area i have changed to this point is the idle area. I have heard these cars can handle more timing with aluminum heads and i do not want to overtime it while im still using my ported e7 heads. Mods are listed below. Thanks in advance. (FYI so i dont get any backlash lol, i do plan on changing to aluminum heads and a better suited cam but would like to tune as is for now)



1988 Fox 5.0

347 stroker

+6.5cc pistons

10.1:1 compression

ported e7 heads

rpm performer 2 intake

f303 cam

Long tubes

EFI source Microsquirt

18* timing at idle