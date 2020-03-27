Ignition table guidance

B

baldeagle

New Member
Mar 27, 2020
2
0
1
28
jersey shore
I am currently tuning my car using EFIsource Microsquirt. I got it running and idling very smooth. I am just looking for some guidance on ignition table. It is the base map from efi source and the only area i have changed to this point is the idle area. I have heard these cars can handle more timing with aluminum heads and i do not want to overtime it while im still using my ported e7 heads. Mods are listed below. Thanks in advance. (FYI so i dont get any backlash lol, i do plan on changing to aluminum heads and a better suited cam but would like to tune as is for now)

1988 Fox 5.0
347 stroker
+6.5cc pistons
10.1:1 compression
ported e7 heads
rpm performer 2 intake
f303 cam
Long tubes
EFI source Microsquirt
18* timing at idle
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 2006 mustang GT ignition coil feed wire for Tach Driver location 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
T Electrical 2000 3.8 weird ignition issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
C how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
J Electrical No power at ignition switch Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Blucifer99 Lookin for some ignition table Help.. Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
Similar threads
2006 mustang GT ignition coil feed wire for Tach Driver location
Electrical 2000 3.8 weird ignition issue
how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II
Electrical No power at ignition switch
Lookin for some ignition table Help..
Top Bottom