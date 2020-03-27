Ignition table guidance

baldeagle
I am currently tuning my car using EFIsource Microsquirt. I got it running and idling very smooth. I am just looking for some guidance on ignition table. It is the base map from efi source and the only area i have changed to this point is the idle area. I have heard these cars can handle more timing with aluminum heads and i do not want to overtime it while im still using my ported e7 heads. Mods are listed below. Thanks in advance. (FYI so i dont get any backlash lol, i do plan on changing to aluminum heads and a better suited cam but would like to tune as is for now)
1988 Fox 5.0
347 stroker
+6.5cc pistons
10.1:1 compression
ported e7 heads
rpm performer 2 intake
f303 cam
Long tubes
EFI source Microsquirt
18* timing at idle
