I'm back after a long hiatus.... Not sure if there is anyone still around that even remembers me....

Oldest is married, middle kid is graduated college and a school teacher, the youngest is graduated high school and going to vo-tech for video editing.



I've since acquired a Whirley-Jig and a South Bend 9x42 WWII era lathe in addition to my Miller 130 MIG I've had for a number of years (looking to upgrade it).

I'm trying to finish up a long awaited garage cleanup so that I can actually work in the darn thing, hoping a 40x60 shop is in future in a few years. Again, car is a '65 A-code coupe that was a bench seat car, disc brakes with air, Honey Gold with a black vinyl top. The car needs quarters and the back end done, but the roof is pretty pitted from the vinyl top.



I've been watching Jo Daddy's Garage series on the Brooklyn Pony as well as Peterson Restoration's fastback builds. I'm impressed with JDG's attention to detail in many areas and the speed that PR builds his rolling shells. I'm leaning towards making my car a fastback and since rear seats are kinda hard to come by, I'm trying to figure out where to find a rear seat frame. Preliminary pricing pushes conversion costs towards the $10k mark even before shipping said parts. The largest costs being $1900/ea door frame/quarter interior stampings and $500/ea full quarter panels ($4800 right there!!!!) along with the $1090 fold down seat assembly which I don't believe have the seat springs attached.



I need to do an assessment of the car's current condition (its a parts shed right now and probably a mouse house) and that will likely happen in a few months (although if we have a national shutdown, it may help it along). Nonetheless, Youtube has been a great encouragement and learning tool.