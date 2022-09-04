IMRC Trouble Codes p2004 p2005

It has been a while since I've posted here. I still have the 06 mustang and daily drive it with 173k+ miles now.
This weekend, a p2004 and p2005 trouble code popped up: IMRC stuck open (one for each side). The linkage assembly seems to move freely without binding up, the wiring doesn't seem damaged. That leads me to belive the actuator is bad unless there are other things to check first?
Does anyone have a used IMRC actuator they would be willing to sell? I hear the delete is common, so it'd be great to find one used.
 

