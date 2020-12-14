Installed a higher output alternator and its killing my battery!

Hi all, I installed the PA performance alternator from American muscle that has an output of 200 amps. I also purchased the PA performance premium power wire kit to accommodate the bigger load from the alternator. upon installing these items, my battery was reading low on the cars dashboard and under heavy loads, the car would jug. Today, I took it to autozone and had them test the battery and as I pulled into autozone, the cars electronics died and the car jugged and jugged until it was turned off. It would then not turn on until it was jump started so we assumed the battery was bad. I got a new battery and she started right up. He checked my battery and alternator and the car consistently failed the voltage test because it was producing either to high a voltage or too low a voltage. The battery light on the dash stays on but the battery voltage bar stay slightly above halfway. Any reasons why a new alternator would cause this Do I need a bigger battery possibly? Thanks for any help/advice!