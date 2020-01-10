I have a small coolant leak. I'm fairly certain that it's coming from the lower intake, front driver side mounting bolt. I want to remove and reseal my lower intake. I have a Glenn's Fuel system. Would unbolting these 2 fuel lines be ok to do with a small rag ready to catch any fuel that may leak from the disconnection? I don't know how much pressure would be released when I unbolt the 2 fuel lines to get "access" when removing the intake. Any other intake removal pointers? Thanks guys.