Engine Intake removal/fuel line?

I have a small coolant leak. I'm fairly certain that it's coming from the lower intake, front driver side mounting bolt. I want to remove and reseal my lower intake. I have a Glenn's Fuel system. Would unbolting these 2 fuel lines be ok to do with a small rag ready to catch any fuel that may leak from the disconnection? I don't know how much pressure would be released when I unbolt the 2 fuel lines to get "access" when removing the intake. Any other intake removal pointers? Thanks guys.
 

Use the schrader valve on the supply line that is or the fuel pressure test gauge to the relieve the pressure in the fuel line. You won't get more than 1/2 of fuel out of it
 
Ok, thanks. If I somehow don't have a valve, can I "slowly" crack open the threaded connector while holding a rag between the joint to catch any fuel?
 
