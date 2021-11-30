Engine Intake, throttle body, mass air combo

darrylglenda96

darrylglenda96

New Member
Nov 12, 2021
9
0
1
52
LA
Hey guys.
Update on our new 93 Mustang. Picked up about a week ago and runs pretty good, but can be better. Learned it has 65 mm throttle body, 70mm mass air.
What I have done so far.
New 9mm wires, cap, rotor, gaped plugs to.50, timing 12 degrees, base idle rest.
Major problem found : changed temperature gauge sending unit, as installing Crack the lower intake.
Shopping for new intake. Looking at 72mm holley systemax. New 19 lb injecters.
Question is? What's a good throttle body mass air meter combos that will work with new intake? And also consider other mods. Thanks for any help. Darryl
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine None egr gt40 intake upper and lower install on a stock foxbody
Replies
1
Views
737
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Dan02gt
Dan02gt
Rick88
Engine Installed BBK 70mm Throttle body and intake. Need Help!
Replies
12
Views
758
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
J
Any benefits to running mass air with megasquirt?
Replies
3
Views
893
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Blown88GT
Blown88GT
K
SOLD 1988 Ford Mustang GT, lots of upgrades, Maximum Motorsports Suspension PRICE DROP $6800
Replies
4
Views
727
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
Ron90LX
Engine Cold air intake help needed.
Replies
20
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
from6to8
from6to8
Top Bottom