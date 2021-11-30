darrylglenda96
Hey guys.
Update on our new 93 Mustang. Picked up about a week ago and runs pretty good, but can be better. Learned it has 65 mm throttle body, 70mm mass air.
What I have done so far.
New 9mm wires, cap, rotor, gaped plugs to.50, timing 12 degrees, base idle rest.
Major problem found : changed temperature gauge sending unit, as installing Crack the lower intake.
Shopping for new intake. Looking at 72mm holley systemax. New 19 lb injecters.
Question is? What's a good throttle body mass air meter combos that will work with new intake? And also consider other mods. Thanks for any help. Darryl
