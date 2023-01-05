Interior lights upgrade

I bought these led interior bulbs from Auxito for my 17 Mustang to replace the center-most roof mounted light - as that was the only one out. I replaced them in my doors, in my trunk, my license plate illumination light, my map lights (forward-most roof mounted lights) and then I get the one that was actually out... And it doesn't fit.
These fit every bulb in my interior (including some in my Instrument Cluster) - except for the one I actually needed. I can't dock them stars because I didn't properly verify that this was not actually what I needed - but with that said I am happy with the performance and ease of instillation that these had. They're very bright and quite nicely illuminate my interior, especially when I go out to my car in the morning.
