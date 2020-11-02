Is there a difference in 3G "performance" Alternator 130 amps vs factory replacements 3G 130 amps, amperage wise?

Cyajojo
Member
-
- May 2, 2020
-
- 26
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 55
Thank you...
I see PA Performance 3G 130 Amps, state 80 amps at idle and 160 max peak.
LMR says SVE 3G 130 Amps, state 70-100 amps at idle and 160+ peak
MOTORCRAFT 3G 130 Amps GL8711RM can't find any factory info for idle or peak
ACDELCO 3G 130 Amps 3351113 {#88877323} Professional, same no info
same with all other brands 3G 130 Amps, Bosch, WEI, Napa, junk from AutoZone....
I see PA Performance 3G 130 Amps, state 80 amps at idle and 160 max peak.
LMR says SVE 3G 130 Amps, state 70-100 amps at idle and 160+ peak
MOTORCRAFT 3G 130 Amps GL8711RM can't find any factory info for idle or peak
ACDELCO 3G 130 Amps 3351113 {#88877323} Professional, same no info
same with all other brands 3G 130 Amps, Bosch, WEI, Napa, junk from AutoZone....