Is there a difference in 3G "performance" Alternator 130 amps vs factory replacements 3G 130 amps, amperage wise?

Thank you...



I see PA Performance 3G 130 Amps, state 80 amps at idle and 160 max peak.



LMR says SVE 3G 130 Amps, state 70-100 amps at idle and 160+ peak



MOTORCRAFT 3G 130 Amps GL8711RM can't find any factory info for idle or peak



ACDELCO 3G 130 Amps 3351113 {#88877323} Professional, same no info



same with all other brands 3G 130 Amps, Bosch, WEI, Napa, junk from AutoZone....