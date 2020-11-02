Is there a difference in 3G "performance" Alternator 130 amps vs factory replacements 3G 130 amps, amperage wise?

C

Cyajojo

Member
May 2, 2020
Thank you...

I see PA Performance 3G 130 Amps, state 80 amps at idle and 160 max peak.

LMR says SVE 3G 130 Amps, state 70-100 amps at idle and 160+ peak

MOTORCRAFT 3G 130 Amps GL8711RM can't find any factory info for idle or peak

ACDELCO 3G 130 Amps 3351113 {#88877323} Professional, same no info

same with all other brands 3G 130 Amps, Bosch, WEI, Napa, junk from AutoZone....
 

revhead347

revhead347

Just rub Vaseline all over
15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2004
It's a reliability issue. Nothing works like OEM equipment. I'd take a junk yard Ford 3G Alternator over SVEs 3G.

Kurt
 
