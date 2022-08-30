My car has come a long way from when I first got it. When I got it it ran pretty crappy but now I’ve gotten it to the point where it runs great. It’s a 92 gt with edelbrock heads, cobra upper and lower intake, and x303 cam. I had a issue with a surging idle so I changed pretty much everything you can. The car has a brand new distributor, coil, act and ect sensors, o2 sensors, injectors, pro-m calibrated maf, iac, egr, fuel pressure regulator, fuel pump, and probably more things I’m forgetting to mention. The thing is though is that I feel like there still may be something wrong with it. The car drives and idles amazing now but I’ve had some people tell me it smells like it’s running way too rich but I always just figured it’s because it’s catless. It was also rarely misfire after a cold start. And it always happens exactly the same I’ll pull out of a parking lot and when I get on the road right after I shift into second and give it gas again it’ll bog down a little and I’ll hear a pop from the engine and then after that it’s fine it’ll run great and no more misfires. And this happens very rarely and it’s very random. A month ago there was like a good week where it would happen everyday and then it stopped and now just yesterday I had it happen again. The only thing I can think it can be is a leaking lower manifold gasket causing a vacuum leak. I suspect this because I did a smoke test and had smoke coming out of my leaky oil pan gasket and another forum member told me that smoke shouldn’t end up in the crank. I also had very slight amount of smoke coming up from around where the Pcv valve is but it was the valve itself it was the metal under it so that looked like the manifold gasket leaking as well.



But the fact that the car runs so good makes me wonder if it’s just the mods this car has and the fact that it isn’t tuned that makes it misfire sometimes? Could this be a possibility or does there have to be something wrong?