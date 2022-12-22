RANT!!! Is this guy crazy for his asking price?

V

Vondy

New Member
Nov 28, 2021
9
0
1
Hey all,

Just saw something really cool on marketplace, a high mileage coupe that I would love to turn into a project. One problem, though. The guy is asking for $14,000 on a high mileage car and there is some floor pan rust. He has some mods done to the suspension and clutch but nothing much else. Personally I think that this is an outrageous price but am I just lowballing it? It's the exact color, body style and transmission I've been looking for and it's close to where I live. What would y'all offer him? I was thinking 6-7 grand at most.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
T5 questions, replace vs rebuild
Replies
55
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
Cobra & Mach 1
Replies
29
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
ChaseRoads
Are people just crazy??
Replies
27
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ryuk
Ryuk
mikestang63
Body shop quotes for paint
Replies
55
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
I
T-5 NWC Rebuild, noise only in 4th gear above 55mph
Replies
3
Views
361
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu