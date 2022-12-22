Hey all,



Just saw something really cool on marketplace, a high mileage coupe that I would love to turn into a project. One problem, though. The guy is asking for $14,000 on a high mileage car and there is some floor pan rust. He has some mods done to the suspension and clutch but nothing much else. Personally I think that this is an outrageous price but am I just lowballing it? It's the exact color, body style and transmission I've been looking for and it's close to where I live. What would y'all offer him? I was thinking 6-7 grand at most.