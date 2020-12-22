Just picked up a 2003 V6 with a rod knocking.

I just picked up a 2003 Convertible with a rod knocking. It is the 3.8 V6. I also have a good SBF 5.0 out of a 2000 explorer laying around that I was going to sale. I know the 5.0 will bolt right up to the transmission and will fit. I think I would have to change the exhaust, harness, and reprogram the ECU.



Has anyone done a swap like this and what kind of headaches will be involved?



I know this is a matter of opinion but I am want to hear what people think.

Is it worth it?

Will it help or hurt the resale value?

Would I be better off just fixing the V6?



I am not planning on keeping the car. I bought for parts then started looking at it closer and do not think it is a doner car. It is too nice to just part out. I already own 5 cars and do not need another one. So I am think of turning it for profit.



It needs a top, drives door panel, engine, and a good cleaning.



It is a fairly clean 2003 with 158K miles on it. I picked it up for a very good price.