If you want shipped, it's at your expense.

Asking $1400 or best offer

Located in Kalamazoo, Michigan area and will drive 100 miles to meet.American Muscle AMR Black multi spoke 19x8/5x114.3 wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 285/35-19-less than 2K miles on tires. This is a square setup I had on 2014 Mustang. Clears all big brake kits, in nice shape, (couple of small curb rash touched up and not noticeable) and I'll include red aluminum lugs. This wheel including 255/40-19 tires from American Muscle runs $3483.00 as a package shipped. Wheels alone from American Muscle are $687.96/4 plus shipping. Tires at Tire Rack are currently $384.99 each plus mount and balance. Includes Ford TPMS Sensors although I believe one is bad.