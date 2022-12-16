LESS THAN 9.5 MPG CITY DRIVING!!!

Hello everyone



I was just wondering if any of you have any ideas about this ridiculously low MPG. ONLY less than 9.5 Miles to the gallon city driving.

I've seen many postings with much more modified engines giving much better mileage.

I was just running a small MPG study being conservative on my driving. shifting at around 2 - 2.5K

I don't consider my build radical by any means and the mileage should be much better than that.

I ran a scan and no error codes whatsoever. I've never tuned the engine but even like that shouldn't give me that bad of a mileage



My engine details are:

Production 302 block 0.030" overbored (306ci) w/ Flat top pistons

170cc twisted wedge heads with 61cc chambers,1 5/8" BBK headers,1.6 magnum rollers, and TFS stage 1 cam

65mm Throttle body and 70mm MAF tube and sensor with 19 lbs injectors, and 190 LPG fuel pump + Kirban FPR (39 psi / Vac. 0ff)

TFS upper and lower intakes and 3/8 phenolic spacer.

In fender high flow air filter,

Autolite plugs to 0.052''

MSD blaster coil and wires

Initial timing set to about 15 degrees.

UD pulleys, Griffin radiator, electric cooling fan w/Delta controller, and 200 AMP alternator

T5 Z specs transmission, 3.55:1 gears and 31 spline TruTrac differential/Mosser axles, and 245 45 17 tires all around

The two secondary converters were removed along with all the smog system. The EGR valve still working correctly



I just want to say that I'm not complaining, just it seems not normal.

.... And no, don't tell to buy a Honda, that is not the point: "THERE SHOULDN'T BE WRONG WANTING TO HAVE A LITTLE PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY AT THE SAME TIME"

Right now my engine IS NOT efficient.



Thank you all for any help provided.