Like tick/tap when idling, after PI swap

The car runs great, has good power but I noticed when it’s idling there’s a light tick/tap noise that I can’t hear from the engine bay, but rather under the car,I think it’s exhaust but I’m not too sure, has anyone else experienced this?
 

I had an NPI block from a Crown Vic that was in mine when I got it. Just did a PI swap with heads from an '04. I noticed last week that I had a slight tick (not a knock) coming from underneath the car, noticeable exiting / entering the driver's side. I assumed it might be exhaust since I can't hear it in the engine bay. I also have a theory that, because it still had regular gas that had been sitting for 10 months before I did the swap, and I only put enough premium in it to get the bugs from the swap worked out that it is a slight ping. I'm filling it up this Thursday with premium, so I'll repost then.
 
Last edited:
