Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech.

T

tunaboat

New Member
May 16, 2020
1
0
1
44
Mesa, Arizona
Hi Mustang people,

My names Jeff and I am about to start a new project involving a 5.0 to carb swap to run on propane. I have the propane parts and knowledge, but I'll have 5.0 questions along the way. In return I would love to document the build with photos on this forum. Maybe someone could point me in the right direction for the correct forum group

Thanks
Jeff
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
79 Fox Fox looking at the AVS2 carb. What are your guys' opinions? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
67garrett My 1967 Coupe (kate) Has A 289 With A Cam And 4 Barrel Carb, Looking Into Efi... 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
dsinka01 Engine Carb Issue? Looking For Some Suggestions Guys. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
madspeed Whos Carbed And Why? Looking For Input... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 95
C Looking For Carb Info For A 66 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
A I Need A Carb Linkage Throttle Bracket For An I6, Please Look, Need Help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
mustangmike6996 looking for advice on a carb Classic Mustang Specific Tech 54
F Looking for a carb in Van nuys Regional Forums and Event Information 2
eric n Looking 4 CARB legal Exhaust upgrades w/hp 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
6 carb problem or should I look elsewhere Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
W What should I look for when purchasing a new carb + intake combo? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
67GTCOUPE Looking for a GOOD CARB????? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
6 Looking for sound clip- Carb 302, LT's, prochamber, 2 chamber flows Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Looking for some suspension advice. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
M WTB/Trade Looking for 2000-2004 Salvage GT SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
derek2079 Looking for these 67/68 side scoops. Pic included. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
DarkFox Electrical I've searched for wiring diagrams but did not find what I was looking for. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Old Foxbody owner looking to own again. The Welcome Wagon 2
W Newbie looking to identify or confirm a 93 Cobra Engine? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 35
T Looking for 1976 parts suppliers 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
L Looking for a Fox: All Advice Welcomed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
79pace Moates / TwEECer / MicroSquirt? Which one should I look into? Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
A new here looking for quality of life upgrades for my 1971 Mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D Looking for notchback The Welcome Wagon 2
jenrik Looking for a fender 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Looking for feedback Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
S Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
9 Looking For Recommendation For OEM Style Clutch 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
C how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
S How do I look? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
W looking for trans line connectors 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
R Looking forward to Stangnet knowledge "Collective" 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
N Looking at cars and just dont know 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
Y Wheel and tire look The Welcome Wagon 0
H Looking for advice on engine combo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
H Looking for FORScan programers in SWFL area 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
J WTB/Trade Looking for 90-93 interior Interior Exterior Parts 0
S Interior and Upholstery Looking for new seat belts for my 92 convertible 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Z Looking for Throttle Body Spacer and CAI advice 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
5 WTB/Trade Looking for an X pipe for a 94 GT Exhaust Parts 0
S Look for the Rivet.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
D Ford EEC IV - Looking for DIYPNPF60-K 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
T Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build Fox Engine Swaparoo 2
8 WTB/Trade looking for 87 to 93 black manual armests Interior Exterior Parts 0
T HI I just joined and am looking for member midlifemustang The Welcome Wagon 1
C Looking for 1965 coupe in decent shape 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
02 281 GT Wheels-Tires Looking for examples to help with rear wheel/tire selection Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
wicked93gs Swapping a 3.7L v6 into my 1966 Mustang, looking for a bit of ECU info 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 10
Mstng93SSP Looking for opinion on front coilovers 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
Similar threads
Top Bottom