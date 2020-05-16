Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech.

tunaboat
- May 16, 2020
Hi Mustang people,
My names Jeff and I am about to start a new project involving a 5.0 to carb swap to run on propane. I have the propane parts and knowledge, but I'll have 5.0 questions along the way. In return I would love to document the build with photos on this forum. Maybe someone could point me in the right direction for the correct forum group
Thanks
Jeff
