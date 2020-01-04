Looking for advice on 5.0 swap/build

I have a 1991 grand marquis with the stock efi 5.0 it runs great but is pretty anemic I was looking at cams and found one specific for my non ho firing order but the problem is that it's my daily and really dont want to play around too much with it perfectly good engine. So I was thinking of picking up a junkyard engine to build up now my junkyard has plenty of great explorer 5.0s and a few mustang's and a handful of lopo efi 5.0s.

I was thinking of getting a town car efi and building it up because all the brackets and accessories would bolt right up and taking the gt heads and a mustang cam (not from junkyard) or an aftermarket cam. The other reason for the town car block is I feel itd be less abused than a mustang and maybe I could leave the bottom end alone

I know there's a few other things I'd have to do like dual exhaust mustang comp and maf swap?



I'm sorry for rambling I'm new here and have lots of questions like would all of that be worth it or just get a explorer motor and jam a cam in there and call it a day