Looking forward to Stangnet knowledge "Collective"

I've inherited a 1999 4.6L GT.228K milesNo dents or dings...EVER, or even a hint of rust, though it has sun-damaged paint sitting outside in Florida.Presently, she has an issue with P1151 which indicates a Lack of HO2S-21 switch.So my question, "Where the Ding-Dong" is this puppy located?Also, the odometer is on intermittently which I thought I had remedied when I took out the dash and cleaned all the connections. It was good for a day, but does come on more frequently now. Could the issue be the one ribbon cable from the back of the dash unit to the circuit board?I know...rude to just jump in with both feet.Thanks for allowing clowns in.