Looking forward to Stangnet knowledge "Collective"

ragsrule
New Member
-
- Feb 18, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 73
I've inherited a 1999 4.6L GT.
228K miles
No dents or dings...EVER, or even a hint of rust, though it has sun-damaged paint sitting outside in Florida.
Presently, she has an issue with P1151 which indicates a Lack of HO2S-21 switch.
So my question, "Where the Ding-Dong" is this puppy located?
Also, the odometer is on intermittently which I thought I had remedied when I took out the dash and cleaned all the connections. It was good for a day, but does come on more frequently now. Could the issue be the one ribbon cable from the back of the dash unit to the circuit board?
I know...rude to just jump in with both feet.
Thanks for allowing clowns in.
228K miles
No dents or dings...EVER, or even a hint of rust, though it has sun-damaged paint sitting outside in Florida.
Presently, she has an issue with P1151 which indicates a Lack of HO2S-21 switch.
So my question, "Where the Ding-Dong" is this puppy located?
Also, the odometer is on intermittently which I thought I had remedied when I took out the dash and cleaned all the connections. It was good for a day, but does come on more frequently now. Could the issue be the one ribbon cable from the back of the dash unit to the circuit board?
I know...rude to just jump in with both feet.
Thanks for allowing clowns in.
Attachments
-
1.4 KB Views: 2