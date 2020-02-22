Looking forward to Stangnet knowledge "Collective"

I've inherited a 1999 4.6L GT. :D
228K miles
No dents or dings...EVER, or even a hint of rust, though it has sun-damaged paint sitting outside in Florida.
Presently, she has an issue with P1151 which indicates a Lack of HO2S-21 switch.:oops:
So my question, "Where the Ding-Dong" is this puppy located?

Also, the odometer is on intermittently which I thought I had remedied when I took out the dash and cleaned all the connections. It was good for a day, but does come on more frequently now. Could the issue be the one ribbon cable from the back of the dash unit to the circuit board?

I know...rude to just jump in with both feet.
Thanks for allowing clowns in.
 

