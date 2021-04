Lose fuel injectors

I recently purchased some 80 lb Deka fuel injectors . They are being used with the Edelbrock Super Victor EFI Manifold and Edelbrock Fuel Rails . After installing the fuel injectors, and the fuel injector clips and the rails with the included hardware I noticed that the injectors are still able to move up and down. I have some feeler gauges and the gap as shown in the image is about 0.047". Do you guys experience any play with these injectors? I'm thinking I may have to make new hold down brackets with the hole moved down about 0.047".