Lose fuel injectors

roldy

New Member
Jul 22, 2020
I recently purchased some 80 lb Deka fuel injectors. They are being used with the Edelbrock Super Victor EFI Manifold and Edelbrock Fuel Rails. After installing the fuel injectors, and the fuel injector clips and the rails with the included hardware I noticed that the injectors are still able to move up and down. I have some feeler gauges and the gap as shown in the image is about 0.047". Do you guys experience any play with these injectors? I'm thinking I may have to make new hold down brackets with the hole moved down about 0.047".

Top Bottom