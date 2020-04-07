MAF/MAP Blend

maisonmays22
Hello, I have a few questions regarding a transition from speed density to maf system on a microsquirt ecu.
How difficult is this to pull off? I have an 88 Fox so it didnt come with factory maf sensor but i know about the kit.
What maf sensor should i use? i have 42lb injectors on a 408ci small block.
Is this worth my time to get more accurate tune/performance?
