Anybody ever used a 93 harness and a a9l to maf swap there 87. I’ve got everything swapped and first I had to wire the fuel pump relay but now I’m having issues with the red and green wire that runs power to pin 4 of the tfi eec relay and coil power. Help please ( ps car runs great as long as you hold the key in the start position) key switch and ignition switch are not the issue and everything on the starter relay is correct