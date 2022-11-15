Maximum Motorsports Caster Plates on 98 Cobra

Hi all- new to this forum so thanks for reading this. I have a 98 Cobra which I lowered 1" on the Ford Performance (Eibach) springs. I installed the max motorsports camber plates, which I highly recommend BTW. Only 1 problem - on the drivers side, there is a hard metal power steering line in the way. I can't adjust the castor because the main plate can't move backwards (toward the rear). I've seen pics of other installs and it looks like they may have replaced that line with a soft line?

The 1st pic of of mine. The 2nd pic is of someone's elses but it looks like they removed this hard line and replaced it (look behind the strut bolt)

Any ideas are appreciated.
 

The pic on the right is a 99-04 hydroboost setup, which uses a different fluid block and line setup compared to your 96-98 setup. So it's not that anyone replaced the line with a softline, but rather ford revised the plumbing on the 99+ cars and that line is the soft low-pressure return line, so that's how it comes.
 
