Megasquirt Digital Dash

Ok so I only have one complaint from this install so far, the screen is HUGE. Why is that a problem Steve? well let me say this the bottom center of the screen is cut off due to the bump in the 89-93 instrument cluster. I may be able to alter it but that would require that i also alter the pod that the light switches sit in and I dont think that it will look correct if i do so.In the grand scheme its not that big of a deal, I simply have to alter the gauge cluster on the screen that is what this was built for. The only time it may get in the way is if I am not in "dash mode" but its a simple work around.Tools used for cutting the lexan, it is not as brittle as plexi so this makes it easy to cut.After sizing it up and cutting for a tight fit I installed it over the screen and placed some lines I will use to tape it off.After taping and cutting with a razor for a clean edge I painted the lexan black. I used regular rustoleum black.While i was waiting for it to dry I used some foam tape to get the screen to fit tightly in its housing and then secured it in place using double sided tape.After the paint dried I placed some duct tape over the painted surface so it does not get marred on installation and i can drill through it without damaging the paint for the turn signals.