Megasquirt Digital Dash

stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
Many of you know about my project of implementing a Digital Dash in my 88 GT that is directly connect to my MS ECU. I thought it would be helpful to those in the section of the forum as it related to the Megasquirt system a lot of us use. Figured it would be best to put together a thread for everyone to share there setup/installation, dashboards, etc.

What I installed:
Digital Dash: www.dd-efi.com
Member Discount: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/digital-dash-efi-2019-discount-code.909726/

Installation of the LCD Screen:

I had an extra instrument cluster that the gauges didn't work in, so I decided to strip the cluster to nothing. I probably could have ran the LCD Screen cables through the Speedometer cable hole, but went with just cutting the entire back of the instrument cluster out instead. I then made a template of the front face of the instrument cluster out of cardboard to a piece of .20" plexiglass that will be used to mount the LCD Screen too.

img_20171117_192216340-2-jpg.jpg


img_20171217_205111786-2-jpg.jpg
img_20180121_142719654-2-jpg.jpg

img_20180106_205914644-2-jpg.jpg

img_20180106_205930364-2-jpg.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
LCD Screen Mounting:

I wanted to have my screen recessed inside the plexiglass, so I cut the plexiglass to the outside diameter of the screen mounting it with the (4) mounting tabs on the screen. I then cut out a piece of abs plastic as the front face with the hole in the center cut to the size of the display part of the screen. Lastly, I installed a set of LED Turn Signals to either side of the screen.

img_20180124_160340668-2-jpg.jpg
img_20180124_160604894-2-jpg.jpg
img_20180123_202003495-2-jpg.jpg
img_20180206_184848140-2-jpg.jpg
img_20181014_174606296_hdr-2-jpg.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: a91what
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
Here is the first time that I booted up the dash in the car. I have changed/added quite a bit more items to it since this video. I will be getting some more videos of it working soon.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-QsPCHsRR0


There were a lot of reasons I went with this setup:

1. Removal of the 3 pod gauge pillar with Water Temperature, Oil Pressure, and Transmission Temperature. These were added due to the crap stock ones, and I wanted to always see what the ECU is reading not what a secondary electric/mechanical gauge is reading

2. Removal of the stock instrument cluster that only has 4 working gauges (Tach, Speedometer, Fuel Level, and Battery) disabled the Water Temp and Oil Pressure for the above gauges

3. Removal of the tuning laptop in the passenger seat for the need of datalogging

4. Increase the amount gauges to show all the vitals of the engine

5. Ability to add/change/delete any of the gauges I want, but also what the ability to have multiple dashboard to flip through if desired to make special ones for certain readings

6. Ability to make tuning changes as needed directly through the dash

7. Removal of bouncing speedometer due to the cable, removal of the transmission kick-down cable
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
32,126
8,331
224
Massachusetts
Very sweet

I'd eventually love to do this. Only issue is for yearly inspection they photograph the guage cluster to log miles. There isn't an odometer on the dash is there?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: stanglx2002
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
Mustang5L5 said:
Very sweet

I'd eventually love to do this. Only issue is for yearly inspection they photograph the guage cluster to log miles. There isn't an odometer on the dash is there?
Click to expand...
There can be an odometer gauge part of TS if you are running a VSS sensor or GPS to log the speed/distance. They also include other Trip/Economy fields are well.

odometer-png.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: 90sickfox and Mustang5L5
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
One of the best things I like about a Digital Dash is being able to build any type of dashboards. Below are (2) of the latest dashboards that I built.

Scope Dashboard

DD-EFI Scope Dash Pic 1.PNG


Freedom Dashboard

DD-EFI Freedom Dash Pic 1.PNG
 
  • Like
Reactions: KZGUNS
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
Here is the finalized one:

Lambo Dash Pic V1.png


I plan on getting a video of it like the others soon, but thought I would share a picture
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,563
5,671
204
30
Hillsborough county
Mounting the screen, got some done this morning. Only tools used are a file and a wood router to cut the plastic. This cluster was damaged in the jy.
20190716_092810.jpg
20190716_092816.jpg


It fits nicely, later I am making the lexan cover for the screen. More progress later tonight.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,563
5,671
204
30
Hillsborough county
Ok so I only have one complaint from this install so far, the screen is HUGE. Why is that a problem Steve? well let me say this the bottom center of the screen is cut off due to the bump in the 89-93 instrument cluster. I may be able to alter it but that would require that i also alter the pod that the light switches sit in and I dont think that it will look correct if i do so.

In the grand scheme its not that big of a deal, I simply have to alter the gauge cluster on the screen that is what this was built for. The only time it may get in the way is if I am not in "dash mode" but its a simple work around.

20190717_081347-jpg.jpg

Tools used for cutting the lexan, it is not as brittle as plexi so this makes it easy to cut.

20190717_082202-jpg.jpg

After sizing it up and cutting for a tight fit I installed it over the screen and placed some lines I will use to tape it off.

20190717_082716-jpg.jpg

After taping and cutting with a razor for a clean edge I painted the lexan black. I used regular rustoleum black.

20190717_084959-jpg.jpg

While i was waiting for it to dry I used some foam tape to get the screen to fit tightly in its housing and then secured it in place using double sided tape.

20190717_085805-jpg.jpg

After the paint dried I placed some duct tape over the painted surface so it does not get marred on installation and i can drill through it without damaging the paint for the turn signals.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,563
5,671
204
30
Hillsborough county
20190717_090322-jpg.jpg

Test fit on the bench.

20190717_090541-jpg.jpg

Doing some testing of the screen in the house I have not made anything "permanent" yet the screen still needs to be cleaned and turn signal led installed. So far I am stoked!! this is awesome!


Before you judge this picture I want to note that the system was not altered for the new screen resolution I was just checking that the screen worked.
20190717_094044-jpg.jpg

Thats a big screen
 
  • Like
Reactions: AUBURN1111
stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,319
875
154
Finished the final assembly of the 12.3" Dash replacing the whole instrument cluster with this drop-in one. I tried to keep the factory look while bringing it a little under and inch forward closer to you.

It fits perfectly side-to-side with the larger display. Solo much larger than the original 7" that I had in place.

IMG_20191013_113442998~2.jpg
IMG_20191013_113501324~2.jpg
IMG_20191013_113418882~2.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: CHILL347
bird_dog0347

bird_dog0347

I really enjoyed seeing your rear end up close
5 Year Member
Jun 7, 2012
974
839
134
39
Little Elm, TX
Looks awesome, let me know when you're ready to start shipping them out, all plug and play and whatnot... I'll start saving now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R ECU Tuning Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
S Wide band reading vs megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
HemiChall Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband Digital Self-tuning Forum 14
stanglx2002 Service Provided Megasquirt Digital Dash Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 0
stanglx2002 Progress Thread '88 GT Hell Horse - All over the place 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 410
Similar threads
ECU Tuning Help
Wide band reading vs megasquirt
Ego Control setting for megasquirt with AEM wideband
Service Provided Megasquirt Digital Dash
Progress Thread '88 GT Hell Horse - All over the place
Top Bottom