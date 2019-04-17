Megasquirt Digital Dash

stanglx2002
Many of you know about my project of implementing a Digital Dash in my 88 GT that is directly connect to my MS ECU. I thought it would be helpful to those in the section of the forum as it related to the Megasquirt system a lot of us use. Figured it would be best to put together a thread for everyone to share there setup/installation, dashboards, etc.
What I installed:
Digital Dash: www.dd-efi.com
Member Discount: https://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/digital-dash-efi-2019-discount-code.909726/
Installation of the LCD Screen:
I had an extra instrument cluster that the gauges didn't work in, so I decided to strip the cluster to nothing. I probably could have ran the LCD Screen cables through the Speedometer cable hole, but went with just cutting the entire back of the instrument cluster out instead. I then made a template of the front face of the instrument cluster out of cardboard to a piece of .20" plexiglass that will be used to mount the LCD Screen too.
