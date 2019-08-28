Megasquirt questions

droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Ok, so I have decided to sell my 85 (or trade or gut it) and build a drag car. It needs to be extremely low buck. Going to run 2.3 turbo Lima. Pick up a couple of SVO/Merkur/or Turbo Coupe engines. Seriously want to see how much HP for how little money I can put out.

Some things that will help this game plan will be running E85. I found out there are 2 stations in the area...ONLY 2 in the entire Memphis area, but they are only about 20 miles away each.

Not sure, but I think I would like to run LS coil near plug setup, and maybe even meth injection on top of E85 to support a massive load of pressurized air molecules. I probably will blow a motor or 6 up, but that's ok.

My question is, right now I have a complete Holley HP TBI setup (used) in the box. Plan originally was to get the 4 cyl injector harness and use that. But, I could sell that to raise funds. Can I do everything with a MS2 or do I need a MS3. By everything, I mean LS coils, 2 step, maybe boost control, meth injection, and who knows what else.

Probably have a delay box on the two step for bracket racing, too.

So just wondering what's my shopping list to get on the MS train going to look like?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,543
5,648
204
30
Hillsborough county
Let me see how many outputs would be available left over for something like a ms2pnp, I just got an extra one into my possession and could sell it for about half cost of new.

Or I have a diypnp for a honda, with some minor modifications it could easily be used in you application.
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
The StangNet MS Hookup, @a91what ? Sounds like you're the dealer and I'm the (soon to be) boost junkie!

Thinking about the PNP... is there an easy way to make a harness? If I use it on my 85, there is no factory efi harness. If I get another car, I will probably remove all the wiring and rewire only what is needed with new, non 30-40 year old wiring.
 
Last edited:
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,543
5,648
204
30
Hillsborough county
yes there is an easy way, I have a rotunda harness you could use to splice it in. this way no mess on the factory harness...

alternative is to order a wiring bundle and plugs and build your own harness... there are also manufacturers that make aftermarket harnesses
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Good deal. I guess I have to start my online selling empire now to get rid of some of the stuff I acquired over the last 8 years for a Windsor swap.,
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
The wiring doesn't bother me. I am rewiring most everything under the hood already. When I swapped from Carb to Holley Commander 950, I had to make a fuel level sending unit out of parts to get the pre-87 resistance in EFI application, I carefully laid out the C950 harness and realized it would put the fuel pump relay outside of the tunnel (mounted ecu under seat) so I cut and resoldered a bunch to move it next to the ECU. I spliced in and cut out and moved a bunch of other stuff I don't remember now.

Funny thing is, I almost went MS2. I bought a used one, relay board, and Stim. At the time, wiring it all seemed kind of daunting. I found the NIB C950 about 7 or so years ago for a ridiculous price so I bought it and went with it. Mainly because it came with a 4bbl tbi. I was going to use a BBC 2bbl TBI to get it running with MS.

I was going to upgrade with Holley HP and stay 4bbl TBI. I am just going to wiring the MSD into the C950 and get everything under the hood wired back in and try to sell it.
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Let me know what you have that will work. I want to be sure I can implement launch control. I am listing my Holley HP setup for sale.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,543
5,648
204
30
Hillsborough county
Ok so the ms2pnp will be able to do semi sequential fuel and spark on a 4 cylinder. Coil packs doable in wasted spark (ls style) launch and boost control. With extra i/o available. If that's not enough I can build you an expansion card to give you all kinds of extra i/o.
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Let's see, what I want is launch control option, boost control will probably be manual since it's a drag car and not on the street, 4 injectors, 4 coils, a later model 2.3 will have crank and cam sensors and no dist. from the factory, so can I use those and get sequential injection? 2 electric fans, meth/water injection, I bought a couple of pressure transducers off ebay, thinking with the Holley I could log fuel pressure, and oil pressure. Not sure I need oil pressure just on a drag car. Oh, if I went with a dual plug 2.3 head could I do 8 LS coils? I'm trying to think of anything else I would possibly want to log or have as an input.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,543
5,648
204
30
Hillsborough county
droopie85gt said:
Let's see, what I want is launch control option, boost control will probably be manual since it's a drag car and not on the street, 4 injectors, 4 coils, a later model 2.3 will have crank and cam sensors and no dist. from the factory, so can I use those and get sequential injection? 2 electric fans, meth/water injection, I bought a couple of pressure transducers off ebay, thinking with the Holley I could log fuel pressure, and oil pressure. Not sure I need oil pressure just on a drag car. Oh, if I went with a dual plug 2.3 head could I do 8 LS coils? I'm trying to think of anything else I would possibly want to log or have as an input.
Click to expand...
I can get you setup with full sequential fuel and spark with the diypnp with a few mods, the 8 ls coils with be fired in pairs so no issue there. I can add an expansion card on the cheap and give you a huge amount of i/o.

to be honest full sequential is not that important for power production, batch fire or semi sequential will make just as much power, only cheaper. PM me if you want to talk over the phone
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Sounds good. When I get to the point of needing to acquire the MS, I'll let you know. Seems you're right. Batch fire will be fine and I probably do want boost control, now that I think about it. Why twist a knob under the hood, when I can key in instant destruction if needed.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,543
5,648
204
30
Hillsborough county
I will be putting the MS2pnp up for sale soon, the DIYPNP I am re-purposing as a TCU. figured i would give you a heads up since i offered it.
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Thanks! My HP hasn't moved yet, so I am in no rush. I think I want an MS3 just to have everything available to do whatever crazy :poo: I dream up.
 
  • Like
Reactions: a91what
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
Hey @a91what is there a handy chart that shows the features available on the microsquirt, MS2, MS3? I am thinking of switching from the Holley to MS but for sure want launch control, flat shift control, maybe boost control and a meth/water control. It would control a TFI distributor to start. Batch fire. What are my options and do you have anything laying around to sell that would give me those?
 
Last edited:
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,543
5,648
204
30
Hillsborough county
I do not have anything lying around as of right now, a simple microsquirt could do all the things you want at a very low price. However if you are going to spend money I suggest doing it one time, purchase a ms3x or start with an ms3 and you can upgrade easily in the future.

Are you wanting plug and play or are you going to wire it in? DIY has some charts showing functionality but as I said I would not buy less than an ms3
 
droopie85gt

droopie85gt

Hookers and Beer for life!
Dec 26, 2016
1,011
710
143
Cordova, TN
It would all be wired in, there's no plug n play for my car. I finally found a chart of what MS version has these features. I may just get a microsquirt to start and could upgrade in the future and use it as a trans controller if I switch from manual to 4R70W, right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R ECU Tuning Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Wide band reading vs megasquirt Digital Self-tuning Forum 6
SlowFiveOh Megasquirt Tuning Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
lancec2c30 Megasquirt Ignition Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
89Stang Tweecer/Anderson/Megasquirt questions. 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
Similar threads
ECU Tuning Help
Wide band reading vs megasquirt
Megasquirt Tuning Questions
Megasquirt Ignition Question
Tweecer/Anderson/Megasquirt questions.
Top Bottom