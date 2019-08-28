Megasquirt questions

Ok, so I have decided to sell my 85 (or trade or gut it) and build a drag car. It needs to be extremely low buck. Going to run 2.3 turbo Lima. Pick up a couple of SVO/Merkur/or Turbo Coupe engines. Seriously want to see how much HP for how little money I can put out.



Some things that will help this game plan will be running E85. I found out there are 2 stations in the area...ONLY 2 in the entire Memphis area, but they are only about 20 miles away each.



Not sure, but I think I would like to run LS coil near plug setup, and maybe even meth injection on top of E85 to support a massive load of pressurized air molecules. I probably will blow a motor or 6 up, but that's ok.



My question is, right now I have a complete Holley HP TBI setup (used) in the box. Plan originally was to get the 4 cyl injector harness and use that. But, I could sell that to raise funds. Can I do everything with a MS2 or do I need a MS3. By everything, I mean LS coils, 2 step, maybe boost control, meth injection, and who knows what else.



Probably have a delay box on the two step for bracket racing, too.



So just wondering what's my shopping list to get on the MS train going to look like?