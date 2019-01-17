Megasquirt tuning videos// what would you like to see explained in the software?

a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,486
5,624
204
30
Hillsborough county
I am planning on doing a full youtube channel under my screen-name for the soul purpose of making "how to" tuning videos... If there is a function in TunerStudio you want explained, or you have a tuning issue and would like a video version of my explanation [with the open software to show you what to click and why im doing it] I am open for ideas on my first video!! I want to do some basic videos first and work up to the more advanced stuff but i dont mind going out of my way to make one to suit a specific need.

A link to the channel. Enjoy!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVrDyIvNkzJnqez9irfnntA
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Onesick99GT

  • Sponsors(?)


stanglx2002

stanglx2002

CT Material here
Mod Dude
Jul 7, 2005
1,312
868
154
  1. Setting timing correctly
  2. Setting up Closed Loop Idle
  3. Boost Control Settings
  4. Wiring and Setting up Wideband
 
Steel1

Steel1

Mustang Master
Aug 18, 2017
767
307
93
50
Connecticut
Awesome! that could be great help to a lot of diy tuners, thanks in advance for taking the time.
What about:
Cranking PW
ASE
WUE
 
Last edited:
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,486
5,624
204
30
Hillsborough county
todd86stang said:
How to fix the parking lot surges, or low speed bucking.
This stuff is golden
Click to expand...
Datalog the issue and I will look at it and we can see what needs to be done. I can do a video on it if the information is good.
Likely the afr is lean or if the cam needs a high stall, over advancing the timing will cause a bucking sensation.
 
a91what

a91what

SendMeUrDataLog
Mod Dude
Apr 6, 2011
9,486
5,624
204
30
Hillsborough county
todd86stang said:
Thank You, you are and this forum is a wonderful resource for those of us who chose megasquirt with out enough tuning knowledge
Click to expand...
I appreciate the kind words, It takes alot of time to make the videos and help people sort through the information when they have a problem. If you are interested in some one on one training I offer tuning classes and remote tuning services, PM me for details on these.
 
mustang70

mustang70

Founding Member
Nov 15, 2001
2,420
1
48
41
San Diego
Visit site
What about setting up the overrun? At least I think thats the setting. When I lift off the throttle it goes extremely rich for a second or two before coming back to stoic.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
a91what Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 5
Mazzzaaa 95 Mustang MegaSquirt tune or stock computer Chip tune? Digital Self-tuning Forum 19
S 1991 stock 5.0 on3 turbo megasquirt tuning. Digital Self-tuning Forum 31
AUBURN1111 Digital Tuning Megasquirt 2 Pnp Basic Tune, 1st Time Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
SlowFiveOh Megasquirt Tuning Questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Similar threads
Service Provided Megasquirt ECU support and Tuning
95 Mustang MegaSquirt tune or stock computer Chip tune?
1991 stock 5.0 on3 turbo megasquirt tuning.
Digital Tuning Megasquirt 2 Pnp Basic Tune, 1st Time Install
Megasquirt Tuning Questions
Top Bottom