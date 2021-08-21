Microsquirt initial start up woes! Fires then immediately dies.

Swapped a stock 5.0 HO motor and a T5z into an 80 model. I'm on the home stretch of getting it ready to drive around the neighborhood for the first time, but having some issues with start up. I'm not exactly new to Megasquirt, I have MS3 goldbox on my other car (turbo LS car). So I do have some knowledge with Tunerstudio however, I wouldn't call myself a pro. I wired the micro up in the Mustang, sensors seem to be reading, calibrated the TPS, checked to make sure I have oil pressure, fuel pump is priming, did an injector test and the seem to be firing, I seem to have spark at all holes, all the normal stuff. The issue is getting it to stay running. Finally got it to fire better after setting the spark output to "Going Low" after some searching.



I am using a set of decapped LS truck fuel injectors. I had those cleaned and flowed and they're good to go. They're around a 850cc injector once decapped I do believe. I did recalculate the required fuel and I have messed around with the VE table to see if making and changes to it would do anything, so if anyone takes a look at that it's probably all jacked up. Another issue is setting the dead time and voltage correction for those LS injectors. Currently have the dead time at 1.000 and the voltage correction at .200. Some LS engine guys run that deadtime with decapped LS injectors and Micro, but typically the LS engine has around 58psi base fuel pressure. I think the 5.0 with a stock FPR has around 30psi with the vacuum line connected, so I'm not sure how that effects the latency.



Another thing that I'm running on this engine is an LS1 style 3 bar MAP sensor from EFI Source. I use one on my other turbo car and had an extra.



I've attached the base tune I'm using and a quick datalog of me trying to crank it. Not a lot of info in there as I don't have an exhaust on the car yet and no place to stick the wideband. I would think the engine would still fire and run even though there's no wideband there.



Maybe something in that base tune is set wrong and I keep missing it? Maybe another set of more experienced eyes will see something I'm missing.