Misfire on Cylinder 5, thrown the whole parts store at it

Nov 14, 2021
Las Vegas, NV USA
2002 Mustang 3.8 Automatic 198,564 Miles
Current mods: MAC OffRoad H-Pipe, K&N CAI, MSD Wires

I got a code for misfire on cylinder 5 (P0305) a month after rebuilding the upper end of the engine (had a blown head gasket). The car ran extremely smooth and got great gas mileage before the problem occurred. I’ve replaced the following parts: Fuel Filter, Coilpack (Motorcraft), fuel injectors, IAC, Throttle position sensor, camshaft sensor, coil wires, spark plug, all vacuum lines, egr, dpfe, all gaskets, all O2 sensors.
A few months before, the misfire would happen would occur when going uphill very randomly and funny enough it would happen at an exact road and spot that I used to take when going to work. It happened every morning at the same place. Recently, I just replaced the Upstream O2 sensors (got them directly from a Ford dealership) and the misfire only happens during idle when in Drive (Sometimes neutral but hardly ever happens). When coming to a stop, the idle would drop from 680 to 430 rpms then slowly come back up to normal. This happens every 15-40 seconds. My father in law (he’s ICAR certified and used to be a master tech at Chevy and Pontiac) already did a compression test for me and all cylinders have good compression both wet and dry, and same as the fuel compression. I can’t really think of anything else but a bad pcm or either a bad ground somewhere. When I replaced the fuel injectors, the code went away for 300miles, the O2 sensors got around 61miles.

Note: recently got off work really late and the sun was already down (random but hear me out). With the fog lights and headlights turned on, the idle misfire occurred a lot more than usual. And the code eventually came back as a pending code. Drove the next day and it drove extremely smooth and fine in the morning.
Also when testing the coilpack, when I pull the coil wire on cylinder 1 it doesn’t misfire but every other cylinder misfires when I pull their corresponding wires.
Any thoughts?
 

